To wear or not to wear a mask ...
To wear or not to wear a mask ... Here's how the country has dealt with masking since the start of the pandemic.
08/12/2021 12:48 PMupdated: 08/12/2021 12:50 PM
Tamesha R.6 days
Ah fed up oye
Jessica H.6 days
Wearing masks for the health & safety of others isn't any different from traffic laws. There's multiple variants because of people that refuse to use common sense & refuse to show any regard for the lives of others- especially children & the more vulnerable people who would've been less likely to have contracted COVID-19 or it's variants.
Jeremy J.6 days
People who wore masks, practiced social distancing and got vaccinated live to tell their tale. Trumpers… not so much.
Larry T.7 days
So I just looked at all the profiles that laughed at this post, and only 2 out of 9 at the time I checked are even from the US, and the other 7 are all from countries with EXTREME COVID POSITIVE COUNTRIES, STUPID IS WHAT STUPID PEOPLE LAUGH AT!
Kevin P.7 days
Americans ,....love to hear promises but hate to accept the reality....
Autumn M.08/12/2021 19:05
We need God not masks
Ezell J.08/12/2021 18:16
👍🏾🤨
John N.08/12/2021 17:28
https://fb.watch/7l4IdrfrKO/
Lester I.08/12/2021 15:57
Yes they will be wearing masks in 2022
Albert H.08/12/2021 15:31
For [email protected] just where your masks as instructed by the authorities and stop this [email protected] once and for all now..
LA M.08/12/2021 14:06
love to see nonmaskers in ccu
Tony T.08/12/2021 13:12
I am wondering,did they end up in hospital bed? Good!! LoL 😹😆 hahahaha 😆😂 hahahaha