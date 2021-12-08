back

To wear or not to wear a mask ...

To wear or not to wear a mask ... Here's how the country has dealt with masking since the start of the pandemic.

08/12/2021 12:48 PMupdated: 08/12/2021 12:50 PM

And even more

  1. 3:34

    Unvaccinated COVID patient speaks from ICU

  2. 5:17

    Could microdosing psychedelics be a successful form of therapy?

  3. 4:50

    How the Taliban came to power

  4. 3:10

    Taliban forces take Kabul, thousands try to flee the capital

  5. 3:38

    What puzzles do to your brain

  6. 2:03

    Arnold Schwarzenegger calls anti-maskers "schmucks"

12 comments

  • Tamesha R.
    6 days

    Ah fed up oye

  • Jessica H.
    6 days

    Wearing masks for the health & safety of others isn't any different from traffic laws. There's multiple variants because of people that refuse to use common sense & refuse to show any regard for the lives of others- especially children & the more vulnerable people who would've been less likely to have contracted COVID-19 or it's variants.

  • Jeremy J.
    6 days

    People who wore masks, practiced social distancing and got vaccinated live to tell their tale. Trumpers… not so much.

  • Larry T.
    7 days

    So I just looked at all the profiles that laughed at this post, and only 2 out of 9 at the time I checked are even from the US, and the other 7 are all from countries with EXTREME COVID POSITIVE COUNTRIES, STUPID IS WHAT STUPID PEOPLE LAUGH AT!

  • Kevin P.
    7 days

    Americans ,....love to hear promises but hate to accept the reality....

  • Autumn M.
    08/12/2021 19:05

    We need God not masks

  • Ezell J.
    08/12/2021 18:16

    👍🏾🤨

  • John N.
    08/12/2021 17:28

    https://fb.watch/7l4IdrfrKO/

  • Lester I.
    08/12/2021 15:57

    Yes they will be wearing masks in 2022

  • Albert H.
    08/12/2021 15:31

    For [email protected] just where your masks as instructed by the authorities and stop this [email protected] once and for all now..

  • LA M.
    08/12/2021 14:06

    love to see nonmaskers in ccu

  • Tony T.
    08/12/2021 13:12

    I am wondering,did they end up in hospital bed? Good!! LoL 😹😆 hahahaha 😆😂 hahahaha