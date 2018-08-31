back
Toddler Separated By Immigration Policy Won't Hug His Mom
This toddler refused to hug his mom — after being traumatically separated from her for 3 months due to the zero-tolerance immigration policy.
08/31/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 02/18/2019 6:41 PM
- 1.9m
- 4.9k
- 845
614 comments
Whitney M.02/02/2019 17:20
So she basically lost her son twice 😢
Cypress M.01/31/2019 18:30
I wouldnt hug you either. You put my life in danger.
Danielle L.10/17/2018 00:37
Actions have consequences, some bad, unfortunately. Trump did not force these parents to come here illegally. He enforced a law that was simply already in place way before he became President. I wish the MSM would be more honest in their reporting, as I too, was horrified to see the pictures of kids in cages....even after learning that *that* picture was from 2014(when King Obama ruled the world and started his tyranny of division). So I just don’t understand why people choose to direct their anger at Trump for this child? How about place the anger at the policy that was started by W and enforced by Obama, as well? How about be angry at the parents for making such a risky choice? I’m sorry but if there was even a 50/50 chance that I could lose custody of my child at a country’s border, that’s a risk I personally would not gamble. There’s 3 sides to every story and everyone can speculate all they want on a 2 minute video, but let’s keep it in perspective here. I hope the child received some therapy and hopefully the next child won’t be reintroduced to the family in a airport setting (or wherever TF this video is taking place). Talk about unhealthy reunification process; Id be crying, too. Poor kid.
Celia J.10/01/2018 00:47
This has been going on since the Clinton administration. So sad!
Fran H.09/30/2018 22:17
Her own fault mom knew they wouldn't be allowed in and they would be separated.... this is her own doing!
Figen G.09/30/2018 17:28
Offf cok kotu bisey icim parcalandi bir anne icin cok kotu birsey
Karen A.09/30/2018 04:30
Don't come here if you don't like the rules. Rules are in place for a reason. That is the problem these days no one wants to follow the rules.
Axel O.09/29/2018 22:32
Yo lo llevaria a una iglesia de Poder para q Dios aga su obra
Sara A.09/29/2018 20:25
ياوجع قلبي .منكم لله
Lara A.09/28/2018 16:00
The kid was with his dad
Ashish P.09/28/2018 14:32
Trump will be punished for all his atrocities
Donnie M.09/28/2018 01:02
Dont break our laws and u wont have this problem!!idiots
Matt T.09/27/2018 23:35
President Trump's policy? Umm no
Ernesto M.09/26/2018 18:16
Maybe because that isn't her child.
Johnny R.09/26/2018 15:18
It wasnt his mother
Ikram S.09/26/2018 13:40
بدون تعليق
Kacie L.09/26/2018 06:50
No one wants to talk about how this was happening while Obama was president too because when dems are in office we generally avoid the topic of immigration as much as possible.
平井 堅.09/26/2018 05:15
People wake up, understand that when you are Ok with this happening, when you let the goverment screw the little guy you are playing yourself at then end, because once they are done screwing these people ,they are coming for us... because it's the law, don't think for a minute just because were born in this country we are safe from the far reaching arms of the federal goverment, our kids can be taken away the same way over any insane outdated or recently aproved law just because it is the law... Then we will see if you are still ok with it because it is the law
Chester R.09/26/2018 04:44
And one of the kids parents are the cause of that not our president
James B.09/26/2018 03:50
Trump didn't set this law morons!! DEMOCRAT did