back
Too ugly to be raped?
Could there be vindication for a rape victim in Italy? The alleged attackers were acquitted based on the premise that the victim was too "masculine" to be attractive — but a high court overturned the ruling and is calling for a new trial.
03/21/2019 2:02 PM
14 comments
Nacer C.03/22/2019 13:22
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Devesh K.03/22/2019 04:27
Stop media trial and bring perpetrator, if he is really one, to justice of the civil society not the justice of la la land where only beautiful and attractive people are supposed to the receivers of the justice, if they are being offended but not the ugly ordinary people are supposed to be fit for justice. Horrendous! The whole society stands offended by the Bogus decision.
Sherry N.03/21/2019 21:02
Probably they’d say asking for it due to looking too feminine, or it’s a full moon therefore it was a hallucination.
Kathleen O.03/21/2019 17:53
Soooo too masculine? It's usually too sexy.
Herbert E.03/21/2019 17:32
Attractive? There are accounts of two year old girls and eighty year old women being raped.
Michelle J.03/21/2019 17:11
Rape isn’t about attraction even it’s about control.
Michelle J.03/21/2019 17:09
Absolutely disgraceful!
Omar F.03/21/2019 17:02
wait wait the women looks like a man that means masculine?
Fares R.03/21/2019 16:48
كككككك
Fares R.03/21/2019 16:46
كككككك
Korey C.03/21/2019 16:26
Wait... so even an acquittal from an all-women jury isnt good enough? You're all a bunch of loons
Darren F.03/21/2019 15:43
Women judges did this? Jesus H Christ....
Izu N.03/21/2019 14:56
Wait, what? So what happens if a man rapes another man??
Aja Y.03/21/2019 14:17
This is crazy mehn. Even if the person is masculine, is man on man rape acceptable?