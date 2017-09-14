TOP 5 ridiculous laws in the US

FYI it is illegal NOT to drink milk in one State! And that's just 1 of the ridiculous laws that still exist in the US. 🤦♀️ 🤦♂️ 😂
23 comments
Zaine A.09/15/2017 15:58
hey show this to Jermey its got a crazy law about Indiana i told him about but i want to him to see it
Sean S.09/15/2017 15:18
I guess those who cant drink milk are going to jail for repeat offending... Here in Vermont, it is illegal to whistle underwater
Doug P.09/15/2017 15:07
.... Number 5 haha
Kayla R.09/15/2017 14:54
Jalisse Sanchez
Nihar D.09/15/2017 14:53
Sending you to utah , also i think
Corinthia C.09/15/2017 13:19
turn yourself in.
Reneka L.09/15/2017 12:50
That illegal to give chocolates law had to have been made by a man who forgot his anniversary/Valentine's Day/ Mother's Day/ or wife's birthday! 😂
Adam D.09/15/2017 10:15
I always wonder what happened to make these ridiculous laws need to be put in place 😂
Alain A.09/15/2017 10:05
See! Even ted Cruz has common sense here!
Beezer W.09/15/2017 06:48
watch til the end 🤔
Parker A.09/15/2017 03:20
In Kansas, you can have throwing knives... But its illegal to have throwing stars.
Amos C.09/14/2017 23:50
that last one tho 😂
Andy T.09/14/2017 23:01
No mention of minors getting married in this video!! What gives??
Courtney B.09/14/2017 21:53
are you kidding me?
Jasmin E.09/14/2017 21:28
tell erik he's breaking the law #5
Iñaki G.09/14/2017 21:16
a ted le gustan los juguetes
Vivek R.09/14/2017 21:00
... Last Law😂
Dababy O.09/14/2017 20:47
America has so law.....
Juan F.09/14/2017 19:47
The stories behind these laws have to be amazing.
Ahmad S.09/14/2017 19:12
Ops and he got caught watching porn .