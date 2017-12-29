Top 5 sexist moments this year

2017 gave rise to the #MeToo movement, but these moments prove that we still have a long way to go to eradicate sexism.
Stephen G.01/02/2018 16:28
Jodi T.01/01/2018 18:20
The comments I read brought a little bit of hope in humanity
Oliver C.01/01/2018 15:32
MGTOW for the win. Feminsm has won. Leave them to it. At least the cats will have a nice place to live.
Brett R.01/01/2018 15:13
Just for the record, Clay’s comment was probably inappropriate for the setting (even though, that’s kinda what he does, and cnn should know that), but that’s absolutely not sexist, and was blown completely out of proportion. It also made him a load of money, soooooo, he’s probably do it again
Chris C.01/01/2018 10:23
Mgtow solves all the harassment issues that women face at least? Sounds like it appeals to a lot of young males too. Everyone can win.
Aubrey W.01/01/2018 07:18
i find it to be quite narcissistic for anyone to think they know what is best for society. i agree with most feminist points such as women deserving equal pay and equal opportunity but i also acknowledge that me thinking this is my opinion and is not a fact. No one has to agree with and no one is wrong for disagreeing with me. To think that i know what movements are absolutely necessary for society and that i know what a better world is and needs is selfish and narcissistic in the sense that one person's better world might not match someone else's better world. there is nothing that makes anyone's ideal perfect world better than anyone else's other than people's opinions which are extremely subjective
Allen C.01/01/2018 04:14
The only thing these girls can do is fight back like a man stand up for your self
Jim K.01/01/2018 03:07
Darcy T.01/01/2018 00:48
I believe in this movement but think a lot of "people" in it are over the top I mean its going away from the core agenda of the movement to male men and women treated equal like the man saying he likes boobs and the host says he shouldn't say that to a women? Is that not sexist to oppress your opinion based on what sex your talking too stupid feminazis
Nick R.01/01/2018 00:01
If you don't name names, nothing changes. I'm actually starting to think they don't want it to :/
Leslie L.12/31/2017 23:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=id0mWvxZuns The only thing I don't like about the movement is the double Standard like in the video I linked. I think all sexual abusers women/men should all suffer the same consequences......you can't just pick and choose. Either we treat all offenders (regardless of them being a man/women) the same, or we don't go after anyone.
Dallas C.12/31/2017 15:42
If women continue to support one another without judgement or jealousy and we build each other up instead of competing and putting each other down. We will see big changes with that alone and I think men will follow. Men have a lot of work to do, for the sake of their mothers, sisters and daughters. The numbers of women and men who can unite through the movement are enormous. As sad as it is to see so much sexism and abuse happening in our culture, I think awareness of it can create change. We do have a long way to go but as long as I'm alive I will work though every difficult step that leads us to a better world.
Samuel D.12/31/2017 15:09
John O.12/31/2017 14:41
My God I'm glad I don't live in America! Nothing but sjw safe space snowflakes and out of touch feminists!
Frank C.12/31/2017 14:24
Blame it on nature and the progress of the human species over thousands of years. It will take quite a bit longer before males adapt to the new reality of equality between the sexes. I'm waiting for males to complain that their female co workers are abusing them psychologically and physically.
Andrew K.12/31/2017 12:02
pretty desperate examples. maybe go through each incident without putting a spin on them.
Dom S.12/31/2017 09:17
I don't see how tightening abortion laws is sexist. He is protecting the rights and lives of male and female babies equally...
Cían F.12/31/2017 09:14
Chris K.12/31/2017 08:26
Umm the me too movement included men as well as women tho...its about sexual harrassement and how its not ok...not about sexism or feminism...men can b victims too...way to twist the message guys
James M.12/31/2017 07:40
His attitude towards "boobs" is exactly why many people are uncomfortable with breastfeeding. Breasts are seen as something sexual instead of the natural purpose and function. Also, he's a complete asshole.