Top Army general defends teaching critical race theory
"I want to understand white rage, and I'm white." Top Army general faced off with GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz on critical race theory.
06/24/2021 5:35 PMupdated: 06/24/2021 5:36 PM
11 comments
Melissa T.31 minutes
He is smart
Brian B.32 minutes
T.D.S. IT'S REAL PEOPLE🐄💨💩
Amy M.34 minutes
I adore watching a politicians son (with zero military experience) try, and I mean TRY, to stump a frigging 4-star! Arrogance at it's finest!
Randy M.35 minutes
Gaetz is an idiot.
Jorge P.36 minutes
As long as there are Republicans in Congress especially Matt Gaetz in America America will always have disinformation racism hate domestic terrorism division and sex trafficking
Cindy H.36 minutes
Brut truth!!
Mark A.37 minutes
Republicans calling to defund military in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
Coleman S.40 minutes
👍👍👏
Bryan J.41 minutes
That kind of thinking is precisely what is missing in the general population of this country, and if it doesn't change, it will be our demise !
Ray A.42 minutes
Resign
Bradford S.an hour
Nice to see white people be accountable and hold others accountable as well..