Top Army general defends teaching critical race theory

"I want to understand white rage, and I'm white." Top Army general faced off with GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz on critical race theory.

06/24/2021 5:35 PMupdated: 06/24/2021 5:36 PM
11 comments

  • Melissa T.
    31 minutes

    He is smart

  • Brian B.
    32 minutes

    T.D.S. IT'S REAL PEOPLE🐄💨💩

  • Amy M.
    34 minutes

    I adore watching a politicians son (with zero military experience) try, and I mean TRY, to stump a frigging 4-star! Arrogance at it's finest!

  • Randy M.
    35 minutes

    Gaetz is an idiot.

  • Jorge P.
    36 minutes

    As long as there are Republicans in Congress especially Matt Gaetz in America America will always have disinformation racism hate domestic terrorism division and sex trafficking

  • Cindy H.
    36 minutes

    Brut truth!!

  • Mark A.
    37 minutes

    Republicans calling to defund military in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

  • Coleman S.
    40 minutes

    👍👍👏

  • Bryan J.
    41 minutes

    That kind of thinking is precisely what is missing in the general population of this country, and if it doesn't change, it will be our demise !

  • Ray A.
    42 minutes

    Resign

  • Bradford S.
    an hour

    Nice to see white people be accountable and hold others accountable as well..