Tracking Femicide in America
The government doesn't have any data on femicide, so this nurse and former victim of domestic violence tracked 1,800 cases herself.
Woman take matters into their own hands in global femicide crisis
Women are just killed merely because they're women, because of who they are. In 2018, at least 1,800 American women and girls were reportedly killed by a man because of their gender, according to Dawn Wilcox's data. She has compiled on those femicides during her spare time. She has experienced domestic violence herself in her 20s. Dawn Wilcox adds more names to her list every day. Sometimes as many as 50.
“I'm just a nurse who decided I wanted to answer a question and I felt like this mattered. And I felt like these women were not just numbers on a page. If you look at my spreadsheet, they've faces and names. And I wanted an answer to really "how many women?" I knew I was just seeing a lot, but I just felt like we get that information in a very fragmented way. You know, here's one. Here's two. Here's five. She shares details about their lives and deaths in a spreadsheet publicly available on her website Women Count USA. I think that the data shows that, you know, from probably like 20s to 30s, 40s, those kinds of reproductive years, those women are overrepresented, represented and also women of color are very much disproportionately represented on in my data. So this is an issue that in our country affects black women at a much higher rate, not just the femicide, but violence against women in general, domestic violence,” Dawn Wilcox tells Brut.
Wilcox has spent much of the past two years scouring online news stories and social media for reports on women and girls killed by men in the US. She compiles their names in a publicly available spreadsheet and shares details about their lives and deaths with nearly 6,000 people on the Women Count USA Facebook page. The federal government tracks domestic violence killings but doesn’t specifically compile data on femicide.
Patsy K.11/30/2019 01:25
Too many white women are being killed. It’s either domestic violence or it’s Terrace kidnapping Them in human trafficking groups!!!! Or it’s the Muslims doing what they do to women!!!! When is this going to stop???? When there is no more women????
John D.11/29/2019 21:49
I see one thing that all women can do. Take self defense/offence classes train yourself to be strong and win. I'm 6'3' and my wife is way smaller than me. I'd put my money on her any day against a male. Better to have skills and not need them than need them and not have them.
John B.11/29/2019 14:00
Violence is what it is, it wrong against anyone, regardless of gender.
Audie B.11/29/2019 05:53
Kathy O.11/29/2019 01:41
It's because we're living in the last days.2 Timothy 3.1-5.
Scott S.11/27/2019 21:13
Too often these guys are not prosecuted. Thats why we take care of business ourselves.
Anna H.11/27/2019 05:12
Mary K.11/26/2019 14:04
I was 20 when I found out my abusive husband was going to kill me for insurance
Philip P.11/25/2019 15:14
We should make some sort of rule or law prohibiting the murder of certain subgroups.
Learn more about Women Count USA: https://womencountusa.org/
Hodi E.11/25/2019 13:38
I don't see the names of the children killed by woman
Rob P.11/25/2019 12:10
For balance there were 14123 people murdered in the US in 2018. 10914 were male, 3180 were female, 29 other. That's less than 23% of murders were women. But she didn't notice the men that came in too? Even with 3 to every one female.
Abraham Y.11/25/2019 11:36
Thousands of femicide cases are not made public by the victims. It happens in almost all houses. Gore and his wife can be cited as a typical example of an American family.
Ralph O.11/25/2019 11:29
God bless her