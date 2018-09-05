Trans Teacher Champions LGBTQ-inclusive Curriculum

This teacher just came out as transgender to his students — and now he's aiming to put an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum in every school in the country.
76 comments
Charles M.06/21/2019 14:37
Corrupting these kids minds with lies, deceit and immorality because it's very immoral
Lauren M.06/19/2019 18:30
Maybe it's because some of his students guessed or already knew. Kids have questions .It's always best to be honest and upfront with them . Transparency , they can handle it . It's the parents I'm worried about. They seem to get all bent out of shape over it .
John H.06/12/2019 13:21
🤮
Neil W.06/12/2019 09:38
Not with my kids ever...!
Hào H.06/12/2019 02:11
?? You proudly claimed to the kids that you are Trans as if that something really matter.
Rhianda06/12/2019 02:00
She talking like a woman... You cant lie to yourself.
Michelle J.06/11/2019 21:10
Biology teacher who wants to teach gender ideology...
Joe Y.06/11/2019 21:07
Teaching isn’t about you. It’s about teaching the children about the subject you selfish self centered prick.
Charles M.06/11/2019 21:00
NOT WITH MY CHILD
Brian S.06/11/2019 20:55
Why?
Reid L.06/11/2019 18:59
Mental illness
Kirubel S.06/11/2019 16:34
Why not just keep it to herself ,
Barb D.06/11/2019 14:27
What? Why did kids need to know that? He was there to teach a school curriculum, period. If I was a parent of one of those students I would pull them out. If he felt the need to tell them that what other personal crap would he share with them? That is not what kids are sent to school for. He has an agenda to push that on the kids . Shame on him and that district and parents in that district.
John H.06/11/2019 14:06
what the hell is he babbling about kids go to school to learn math history and whatever if I had children thank God I don't I would never let them be taught buy a person like this I don't care what you do in your bedroom but I don't think children need to be taught whatever he's babbling about kids nowadays I have enough problems let's just get them a proper education without putting them into debt
Korey C.06/11/2019 12:21
Riiiiighttt.... so just isolate them from the world. Got it.
Mathieu C.09/28/2018 14:30
This is beauitful and i wish i had a teacher like this. I would have enjoyed class a lot more knowing it was a LGBTQ safe space
Taha B.09/26/2018 00:08
Where our world will go with all that abnormal changes
Alexandra G.09/23/2018 23:10
I had a teacher in high school who was openly gay. She was honest and open about the questions students would ask and she was a great teacher. However, she wasn’t a great teacher because she was gay though. We can let kids know it’s ok to be trans but there doesn’t need to be a country wide class about it, I feel like that’s a little extreme.
Zubair A.09/23/2018 20:39
Dude a teacher needs to teach neither he should care about who is he teaching and neither the kids require ur personnel likes gender etc. All u need to do is teach them good and do hard work all is there
Gerald D.09/23/2018 16:56
Isnt this strictly against any american school curriculum??😂