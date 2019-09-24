Trans Wrestler Shares His Journey in New Documentary
Mack Beggs, who is transgender, was forced to compete in wrestling matches against girls because of a policy at his Texas high school. Now he's sharing his story — and his hopes to be a role model for other transgender athletes.
Mack Beggs shares his story
Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs struggled to accept winning matches against girls in high school. Beggs transitioned from girl to boy in high school but had to fight to compete against boys because of a requirement that athletes compete against the gender that is listed on their birth certificate according UIL. Beggs, from Euless, Texas, broke records in high school by winning the Texas state championships — two years in a row. Now, his high school wrestling journey is featured in an ESPN documentary, Mack Wrestles. Beggs’ birth certificate was reissued to state the sex as male. Now, in college, Beggs is competing on the men’s team.
“When I won against a girl, I didn't really feel like you know I deserved it. But I mean it was a situation I couldn't control and I wasn't just going to sulk like at home or something like a practice room and like you know I can't really do anything about this right now I'm just gonna take time for you know policy change or Texas to change what would that do for me. Like just being angry all the time like trying to turn that energy into an energy that's positive,” Mack Beggs further explains.
Non-binary ESPN W writer Katie Barnes featured Mackenzie "Mack" Beggs, the girl who wanted to compete in boys' wrestling but was forced against her will to win her last 92 matches and two state high school girls' championships in Texas. Beggs was in the process of transitioning from female to male but was forced to compete against girls due to the UIL rules governing competition. Following a repeat state championship for Beggs to cap off an undefeated senior season, he then competed for Team Texas in the junior division of the USA Wrestling’s Greco-Roman and Freestyle divisions and captured third place in both styles, competing against men.
Brut.
38 comments
Russell S.11/06/2019 20:03
That’s a girl on steroids.
Roger J.11/03/2019 15:58
Genetics should rule who you compete against. It is an unfair advantage for a male to compete against females.
Devan M.10/30/2019 21:24
He she freak.
Antonio R.09/30/2019 16:43
She will fight with girls. Plain and simple. People are trying to be different only to realise ther are all the same. You cant change genetics and deem them correct. Just because of emotions and the way you feel. If you do that... you will be tossed and swayed. Just like leaves in the wind. Sad to see "Her" do what she has done. But our generation... is pretty messed up.
Brad L.09/29/2019 16:05
Good
Lelia P.09/29/2019 03:05
When I was in high school wrestlers wrestled by weight class against boys and girls. My husband didn't weigh much so he mostly wrestled girls, he won some and he lost some no big deal.
Amber G.09/28/2019 19:19
Mac is a good man. We have talked a few times but he is sweet
Liz G.09/28/2019 01:24
Can’t wrestle that much- your ears are way too pretty🤷🏻♀️
Jessica L.09/28/2019 00:49
Bravo! You get a standing ovation from me.
Kenzie M.09/27/2019 21:38
I just wanted to say that he’s hot af I first saw him on Tosh.o and I was like😍🔥
Julie C.09/26/2019 18:16
Good for HIM! Go after your dreams. You gotta be comfortable with you. Nobody elses opinion matters. And for those Christians out there..we are not to judge but to love one another. Leave it to God and love one another. Otherwise you are trying to be God by judging. Love thy neighbor show empathy and compassion. If God has a problem with it then its his job to judge not ours!!
Poe S.09/26/2019 17:29
Mack now wrestles with the men in college and has a wonderful youtube channel! He's very cool
Erik G.09/26/2019 09:51
Ok but why is this man so attractive help
Troy G.09/25/2019 19:17
U go not right to put down people like it's wrong
Kathy H.09/25/2019 16:55
Because you don't deserve the win
Brendan C.09/25/2019 06:38
thoughts?
Brent T.09/25/2019 02:53
I'm glad he got to live as himself. He is someone other people in that community and those out of it can look up to. Proud of him.
Kevin L.09/25/2019 00:52
U could wrestle in PA but ur ears won’t look like that when ur done 😉
Kelly H.09/25/2019 00:12
You are one tough cookie. I love it.
Owen O.09/24/2019 18:20
I don’t go with the extent of transgender ideas. But no one should be forced, where there is an issue!! Institutions can be pragmatic and thoughtful towards ANYONE, who have differing situations and caring is the simplest way of working things out for people of any situation. The world doesn’t need rules, it needs options and sometimes, a kind of hall pass!!