Trans Wrestler Shares His Journey in New Documentary

Mack Beggs shares his story

Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs struggled to accept winning matches against girls in high school. Beggs transitioned from girl to boy in high school but had to fight to compete against boys because of a requirement that athletes compete against the gender that is listed on their birth certificate according UIL. Beggs, from Euless, Texas, broke records in high school by winning the Texas state championships — two years in a row. Now, his high school wrestling journey is featured in an ESPN documentary, Mack Wrestles. Beggs’ birth certificate was reissued to state the sex as male. Now, in college, Beggs is competing on the men’s team.

“When I won against a girl, I didn't really feel like you know I deserved it. But I mean it was a situation I couldn't control and I wasn't just going to sulk like at home or something like a practice room and like you know I can't really do anything about this right now I'm just gonna take time for you know policy change or Texas to change what would that do for me. Like just being angry all the time like trying to turn that energy into an energy that's positive,” Mack Beggs further explains.

Non-binary ESPN W writer Katie Barnes featured Mackenzie "Mack" Beggs, the girl who wanted to compete in boys' wrestling but was forced against her will to win her last 92 matches and two state high school girls' championships in Texas. Beggs was in the process of transitioning from female to male but was forced to compete against girls due to the UIL rules governing competition. Following a repeat state championship for Beggs to cap off an undefeated senior season, he then competed for Team Texas in the junior division of the USA Wrestling’s Greco-Roman and Freestyle divisions and captured third place in both styles, competing against men.

