Transracial adoptees are speaking up about their struggles
People who were adopted transracially are sharing their struggles of growing up with parents from a different race.
09/26/2021 12:58 PM
34 comments
Sotonye J.3 days
Getty getty no want Wanty wanty no get Inside life Abeg make somebody come adopt me from here pasisi
Ewalina D.3 days
I agree that some issues mentioned here are valuable and in good reporting issues that should be voiced. The thing here is that we should not ignore the racial state of a child's origins and they should not be made to feel less than because of the circumstances of their adoption or the racial differences... many of these who speak here have much deeper issues than just the struggle of being adopted ot parents of differing race. I think this is very one sided and the issue being focused on is not legitimately presented. I was grateful to my parents who were not perfect and did not teach me what I learned on my own about myself and my culture and the culture of others. They did the best they could and by no means prepared me for this life. If they who are your parents love you then yes be in gratitude being; not all children of natural parents raised are loved; and this should be that same issue then considered in the adoption also. If you are loved then this is kind and caring for you even if they did not address all you required and you can and will learn more on you own about your racial cultural conditions than if by a white couple, gay couple, or any other racial mixed state of parent to a child adopted of other cultural or racial origin then the parents maybe. Is it harder to be raised by parents who are not aware of the origin of the child's race, maybe but they who love you and wanted you and did their best cannot be expected to as any parent would be to know everything until they become the state of that aware themselves. Mothers who raise a child do so in the love of a Mother and Fathers to care for that cild in the meaning of that provision. If my spouse is white and I am black and I was raised in the city and he in the country then the children we gain would gain from each of us our own experience and this is teaching the children about our living not how to live their lives. If my color is to indicate my ability to be a good mother or bad mother then who are they who have children and use them with release of life and for you who are adopted, that you seek to see fault in a mother for being black or white and calling them privileged being you did not gain all you wanted or think you require based on the color of your skin or the nation of your origin in genetic states of aware? HOW can you deny the love of a parent and criticize that love based on what now media and life existing now for you proclaims is the right of those who are of color or not of color to ask if they are now privileged or not? Be glad you have parents that love you no matter the situation and stop complaining about privilege or not being give what you wanted when you have parents who wanted you and people who love you in your life. Love is not limited by the genetics of that lineage or the making of color in a skin. A good parent is a good parent and a bad parent is a bad parent and that you were adopted or raised by those who loved you who were of different color is not relevant but the issue these people in the video have is deeper than what this video represents. Much love to all children and know that I DO LOVE ALL CHILDREN and this is the Truth of a mother who is white, black or any other culture of being in this time who is a true loving and caring person. Love one another and stop looking for reasons to hate. I AM.
Linzi S.4 days
This is brilliant!! Thank you to the adoptees who are spreading awareness. I’m showing my adoptive parents right now 😊
Katrina A.5 days
I read many years ago about a family that adopted a girl from Vietnam. They took her to nail salons to have exposure to the language. I think they became close with the staff at the salon so that she had a window to the culture.
Alexandra M.5 days
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Christla R.5 days
Great Video 🙏🏽
Shelley R.5 days
Love seeing adult adoptees speak their truth and raising awareness 🗣 👏🏼
Ben Jackson5 days
Michelle D.6 days
Transracial! 🤣🤣🤣
Mohd A.6 days
i am so happy and thankful coz in my country,difrent race is not a big thing..it was something,but we accept each other..plus,my country is of the country that so many race live in 1 area.. for examples,there is 1 one road have a mosque and next to church and next to hindu temple and next to budha temple,all in 1 one lane and we live there without any problem at all..coz we are MALAYSIA..!!
Leslie S.6 days
Thank you to everyone in this video for speaking out! We can always do better.
Rosa J.6 days
Hmmm the ones complaining in these comments, have similarities to the adoptees parents 💅🤣🤣🤣 y'all racists showing y'all TRUE COLORS in these comments. Y'all are PROVING them right! 🤦🏽♀️
Luis D.6 days
White, black,green, purple,why is this country so obsessed with colors?
Valet I.6 days
White peoples are so bad! All is their fault !!!
Rizwan B.6 days
Mostly gay people adopt child and ruined their lives
Monica S.6 days
What about asian couples adopting non white children, or other non whites couples adopting interracially? Maybe white parents are the majority but they can’t be the only at fault
Nijel T.6 days
What out of touch *******
Gustav A.6 days
Parents are mostly figuring out how to raise children while it happens - any parent. Most of our traumas were either neglected or directly caused by them - and most of us have childhood trauma. Of course this should change and it would be wonderful if every parent had deep knowledge in psychology and pedagogy - even more in this case! But its not how it happens... On the other hand, I can only imagine how confusing it can be knowing you are adopted since childhood - and I believe it would mess things up even if its not a "transracial" house. So, summarizing, probably their parents were trying their bests to raise them confident and happy. I'd be pleased to know that out of those few words, the adoptees are thankful for the love and care of their parents.
Aliyah S.6 days
Thank you for publishing this video regarding transracial adoptees struggles. It is so important for society to begin to understand adoption issues and the harm that is done by the industry. No more rainbows and unicorns...the truth must be heard.
Lothian M.6 days
I love how white people intentionally missed the point or talking about being grateful for being adopted despite abuse ??