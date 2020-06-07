back
Trump 2020 campaign's main targets
The "radical left," "totalitarianism," "angry mobs," "looters"... The Trump 2020 campaign has a clear set of targets and even clearer set of talking points.
07/06/2020 4:38 PM
None
None
None
None
None
None
72 comments
Tracy R.an hour
Losing
Julie C.an hour
You need to take drastic measures for a terrorist attack on America now....
Dave E.an hour
History repeats: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristallnacht
Jo A.an hour
Ftrump u are discribing uself???
Bonnie P.an hour
trump and his minions are what ran down george wallace’s leg after he was shot
Hiraman hour
Trump make America great again
Lui S.an hour
Their just a bunch of losers and they praise them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Craig N.an hour
Trump is right
Sherry P.2 hours
Dude people are pissed 😡😡😡
Linda S.2 hours
POS!
Eva F.2 hours
Fix your hair and get a speech therapist!!! You can afford both!!!#
Larry M.2 hours
The racial discriminators statues...!
Arthur T.2 hours
My research shows that Antifa is a loosely knit communist group that is anti fascist. They promote revolution mainly through social and political change. Antifa is unlike the para military hard right groups like KKK, Buggerloo Boys, Freedom Fighters who promote revolution and overthrow by violent means. Why aren’t these groups designated as domestic terrorist groups? Why? Because they make up a large part of trump’s base.
Roland P.2 hours
He‘s a racist and a very dumb politician! Poor USA!
Carol N.2 hours
Scumbag Hitler has become, scumbag Hitler hate
Marianne P.2 hours
Åh han mener personer som ham selv😂😂😂😂😂😂
Valerie F.2 hours
MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA
Brenda D.2 hours
Mute as always
Joe H.2 hours
trump has never accused anyone of anything that he hasn't done or is doing! Projecting LIES and withholding FACTS! The tools of a CONMAN.............
Peg O.2 hours
Moron