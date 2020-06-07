back

Trump 2020 campaign's main targets

The "radical left," "totalitarianism," "angry mobs," "looters"... The Trump 2020 campaign has a clear set of targets and even clearer set of talking points.

07/06/2020 4:38 PM
  • Tracy R.
    an hour

    Losing

  • Julie C.
    an hour

    You need to take drastic measures for a terrorist attack on America now....

  • Dave E.
    an hour

    History repeats: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristallnacht

  • Jo A.
    an hour

    Ftrump u are discribing uself???

  • Bonnie P.
    an hour

    trump and his minions are what ran down george wallace’s leg after he was shot

  • Hiram
    an hour

    Trump make America great again

  • Lui S.
    an hour

    Their just a bunch of losers and they praise them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Craig N.
    an hour

    Trump is right

  • Sherry P.
    2 hours

    Dude people are pissed 😡😡😡

  • Linda S.
    2 hours

    POS!

  • Eva F.
    2 hours

    Fix your hair and get a speech therapist!!! You can afford both!!!#

  • Larry M.
    2 hours

    The racial discriminators statues...!

  • Arthur T.
    2 hours

    My research shows that Antifa is a loosely knit communist group that is anti fascist. They promote revolution mainly through social and political change. Antifa is unlike the para military hard right groups like KKK, Buggerloo Boys, Freedom Fighters who promote revolution and overthrow by violent means. Why aren’t these groups designated as domestic terrorist groups? Why? Because they make up a large part of trump’s base.

  • Roland P.
    2 hours

    He‘s a racist and a very dumb politician! Poor USA!

  • Carol N.
    2 hours

    Scumbag Hitler has become, scumbag Hitler hate

  • Marianne P.
    2 hours

    Åh han mener personer som ham selv😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Valerie F.
    2 hours

    MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA

  • Brenda D.
    2 hours

    Mute as always

  • Joe H.
    2 hours

    trump has never accused anyone of anything that he hasn't done or is doing! Projecting LIES and withholding FACTS! The tools of a CONMAN.............

  • Peg O.
    2 hours

    Moron