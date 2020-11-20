back

Trump administration: from friend to fired

From "very talented" to "lazy as hell," here's how Trump talks about his staff before and after firing them.

11/20/2020 7:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:09

    Trump administration: from friend to fired

  2. 2:40

    Cori Bush calls for action on climate change and Covid

  3. 6:55

    The story of Fox News

  4. 8:03

    History of the birth control pill

  5. 8:01

    The life of Barack Obama

  6. 3:01

    Donald Trump vs. New York

12 comments

  • Nelson F.
    27 minutes

    Thaks good that Mr.Bean is not there ,orherwise he get fired aswell. What a joke of a creature this Donald Trump.

  • Heather R.
    29 minutes

    What a joke just like Jeffery pedo was a great guy then he didn’t know him.. what a loser.

  • Robert N.
    32 minutes

    Who cares

  • Drake H.
    35 minutes

    typical

  • Mateus V.
    40 minutes

    Who is this guy? He is funny than Mister Bean. 👍🏻

  • Virgo P.
    an hour

    Insanity at its highest

  • Jerry P.
    an hour

    If they get lazy and do not do their job you say YOU'RE FIRED AND TRUMB DOES THAT THE BEST MUST BE A DEMOCRAT SITE. LOL

  • Ralph K.
    an hour

    Sore loser.

  • Manzi N.
    an hour

    lol

  • Melina J.
    an hour

    Parlez de la fraude

  • ايمن ك.
    an hour

    ارحل بقي

  • RedOne D.
    an hour

    Crazy trump

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.