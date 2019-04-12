Trump claims he knows nothing about WikiLeaks

Trump has never heard of WikiLeaks — but somehow he's also mentioned it over 100 times. 🤔
Devon B.05/01/2019 02:34
Is this the new dem platform? Ill be honest, so far its better than "let the child rapists and terrorists vote" platform ive been hearing so much about.
Mike R.04/30/2019 23:48
Jim RickardsDear Reader, Is it over? I’m talking of course about the allegations of “Russian collusion” aimed by the media and the deep state at President Trump. The long-awaited Mueller report on “collusion” by Trump with Russia has turned out to be an anticlimax showing no collusion. When it was issued a few weeks ago, it gave Trump a clean bill of health. And Trump was not removed from office as his opponents had hoped. Does that mean we can we put that two-year “witch hunt” behind us and move on? Unfortunately not. The Mueller report may be done, but the name calling, investigations and accusations are still going strong. The focus of the anti-Trump forces has simply shifted. Instead, the “resistance,” aided by the deep state and the media, have turned their attention to the 2020 election. Efforts to harass and distract Trump are now mainly for the purpose of weakening Trump’s reelection prospects and promoting the election of an opponent from among a field of Democratic candidates. The Democratic House of Representatives has launched a dozen separate investigations and issued almost 100 demand letters for testimony and documents looking into Trump’s tax returns, Trump’s business records, the Trump inauguration and much more including… wait for it… collusion. These lines of attack will continue straight through Election Day in 2020 (and maybe longer if Trump wins reelection and the Democrats keep the House). In fact, Trump is on track to complete a mainly successful first term. And if the economy stays out of recession by next November, there’s a good chance he’ll be elected to a second term. Meanwhile, Trump has begun his counterattack. Credible evidence has now surfaced that surveillance of the Trump campaign started long before the “official” date of July 2016. It now appears the Obama administration had been abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) all along. That’s a 1978 law which allows electronic surveillance and other intelligence collections of information and communications “between foreign powers” and “agents of foreign powers” involving espionage or terrorism. The definition of “agents of foreign powers” includes U.S. citizens working with foreign powers. The CIA is not allowed to conduct spying information inside the U.S., so that responsibility falls to the FBI. In order to get a warrant to spy on a U.S. person, the FBI must go to a special FISA court. The proceeding is held in complete secrecy, which means the target of the surveillance has no knowledge of the proceeding and no ability to object or defend himself. This was the process that was abused in 2016–2017 when the FBI used fake evidence to get a secret warrant to spy on the Trump campaign on the pretense that they were working with Russians (they weren’t). Here’s where it gets interesting... In 2012 the Obama administration authorized the FBI not only to spy on U.S. citizens, but to share that information with foreign intelligence services. And it appears they had spied on Republicans and “unmasked” American citizens who were surveillance targets through U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, who had no business reviewing such requests but was a convenient accomplice in the illegal spying. These questionable activities may have involved key U.S. allies like the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. These nations are part of the so-called “Five-Eyes” surveillance designed to combat global terrorism, not spy on U.S. citizens for political purposes. Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, has said: “There is ever-mounting evidence that our ‘allies’ in the ‘Five-Eyes’ world were part of the conspiracy to destroy President Trump.” While the Mueller investigation was pending, Trump’s critics claimed all roads lead to Moscow. Now it appears that all roads lead to Washington and other Western capitals, that it was the Obama team with foreign help who tried to rig the 2016 election. If the CIA and FBI had cooperated on al Qaeda as closely as they appear to have cooperated on the Trump coup d'etat, the twin towers would likely still be standing. The one thing you can be sure of is that this battle will continue through the next election at least. Investors can expect more acrimony, more uncertainty and more market volatility as a result.
Robert L.04/30/2019 23:34
The more people complain about President Trump, the more popular he becomes
Don S.04/30/2019 22:34
Hey Trashy Treacherous Treasonous Trump, Oh Yes you do know and love Wiki-Leaks. You're only lying to yourself and your base .
Kevin P.04/30/2019 22:10
💩💩💩
Roland R.04/30/2019 03:04
Trump 2020.......
Earl P.04/30/2019 03:00
Its superimposed people.... grow up...he is our elected president... deal with it or deal with us......
Teresa P.04/30/2019 02:16
Trump 2020
Frank T.04/29/2019 19:45
Love Trump can not wait till he is brought back in 2020 so i can watch those dems cry haha
Todd C.04/29/2019 17:09
Trump 2020!
Tina K.04/29/2019 09:02
Liar
Carol P.04/29/2019 03:24
Well with All the states that are making it a law to be on the ballot for president or Vice President must show taxes he is as good as done anyway
June F.04/28/2019 17:39
Pathological liar.
Patricia M.04/28/2019 12:15
Lies for the sake of it! 🤢
Nolan S.04/27/2019 21:25
Fake news MAGA
Jesus S.04/26/2019 21:08
I don’t know anything about WikiLeaks that’s not my thing ha ha ha ha
Bill N.04/26/2019 21:02
There is a difference between reading them and knowing about Wikileaks, how it works, where they get their news, what are the sources. Basically none of us know those things, start thinking critically rather than drinking the kool aid.
Vicmarjavlozano L.04/26/2019 17:45
A total moron..
Robert V.04/25/2019 23:01
He never said "ive never heard of wikileaks" he said " i know nothing about wikileaks" and you should play the interview you swiped that clip from!
Robert V.04/25/2019 22:57
Trump is and will always be known as a president! Let that eat at yer soul!