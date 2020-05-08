back
Trump competes with other nations on COVID-19 response
"We're lower than the world." — Donald Trump on the COVID-19 death toll in an interview with Axios. The president seems to regularly compare the U.S. to other countries badly hit by the coronavirus.
08/05/2020 4:50 PM
34 comments
Nora L.14 minutes
Keep watching mainstream media news and you will regret the outcome......think for yourself!
Daniel R.21 minutes
Its unbelievable how the power of IGNORANCE can do
Kelly O.24 minutes
How can you tell when Donald Trump's lying ....his lips are moving
Michael C.30 minutes
Eric Dodd we have more population than a good portion of Europe. So stop comparing us to France, the size of Texas, or Italy the size of California, also we have tested more people than half of Europe. And do the math. If no one gets tested today, we’ll then no one has it today to confirm it, but if you test 100 people today , maybe 10% have it. So , the more testing you do, the more cases you will find. So till then, compare us to Europe, Asia, or Africa, sense population wise they are the closest to ours with the exception to china and India which have a greater population than ours.
Richard E.37 minutes
The epitome of desolation of the true good thang
Isabella K.37 minutes
Trump rated number one Clown in the world regarding covid 19. !! 155.000 deaths. !!
Ole-Jørgen I.39 minutes
Stable math genius...
Peter K.40 minutes
Unbelievable that someone can lie like that and get away with it
Constantin Y.41 minutes
155;000+ deaths in America today !
Donzell W.44 minutes
Stop with the lies. I for got you dont no how to do that.
Elton S.44 minutes
I just go 😳!!! I used to go 😃😃 but now it's just not funny anymore...
Ronald R.an hour
Who even listens to what he has to say anymore???
Shah R.an hour
Idiot liar
Ed Z.an hour
What a crooked fool, how can anyone with any intelligence support him?
Jorge A.an hour
This man has to GO !!!!
Louise L.an hour
Idiot...simply an idiot.
ElAmo A.an hour
USA 4,936,676 CHINA 84,881 Sure the US is doing better than China 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kathleen C.an hour
He's a joke!
Debra L.an hour
Trump2020
Eric D.an hour
The number one for the Covid 19 cases!