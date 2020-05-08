back

Trump competes with other nations on COVID-19 response

"We're lower than the world." — Donald Trump on the COVID-19 death toll in an interview with Axios. The president seems to regularly compare the U.S. to other countries badly hit by the coronavirus.

08/05/2020 4:50 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:02

    Trump competes with other nations on COVID-19 response

  2. 8:03

    The life of Taylor Swift

  3. 6:21

    The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained

  4. 4:08

    TikTok under fire by national governments

  5. 3:29

    Trump vs. Obama on Voting

  6. 5:02

    The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

34 comments

  • Nora L.
    14 minutes

    Keep watching mainstream media news and you will regret the outcome......think for yourself!

  • Daniel R.
    21 minutes

    Its unbelievable how the power of IGNORANCE can do

  • Kelly O.
    24 minutes

    How can you tell when Donald Trump's lying ....his lips are moving

  • Michael C.
    30 minutes

    Eric Dodd we have more population than a good portion of Europe. So stop comparing us to France, the size of Texas, or Italy the size of California, also we have tested more people than half of Europe. And do the math. If no one gets tested today, we’ll then no one has it today to confirm it, but if you test 100 people today , maybe 10% have it. So , the more testing you do, the more cases you will find. So till then, compare us to Europe, Asia, or Africa, sense population wise they are the closest to ours with the exception to china and India which have a greater population than ours.

  • Richard E.
    37 minutes

    The epitome of desolation of the true good thang

  • Isabella K.
    37 minutes

    Trump rated number one Clown in the world regarding covid 19. !! 155.000 deaths. !!

  • Ole-Jørgen I.
    39 minutes

    Stable math genius...

  • Peter K.
    40 minutes

    Unbelievable that someone can lie like that and get away with it

  • Constantin Y.
    41 minutes

    155;000+ deaths in America today !

  • Donzell W.
    44 minutes

    Stop with the lies. I for got you dont no how to do that.

  • Elton S.
    44 minutes

    I just go 😳!!! I used to go 😃😃 but now it's just not funny anymore...

  • Ronald R.
    an hour

    Who even listens to what he has to say anymore???

  • Shah R.
    an hour

    Idiot liar

  • Ed Z.
    an hour

    What a crooked fool, how can anyone with any intelligence support him?

  • Jorge A.
    an hour

    This man has to GO !!!!

  • Louise L.
    an hour

    Idiot...simply an idiot.

  • ElAmo A.
    an hour

    USA 4,936,676 CHINA 84,881 Sure the US is doing better than China 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Kathleen C.
    an hour

    He's a joke!

  • Debra L.
    an hour

    Trump2020

  • Eric D.
    an hour

    The number one for the Covid 19 cases!