back

Trump Continues To Flub Names

Tim Cook is now Tim "Apple" — that's according to President Trump, who flubbed the Apple CEO's name during a meeting. Cook joins the ranks of easily-pronounced names, places, and things the commander in chief keeps screwing up. 😂

03/07/2019 11:07 PMupdated: 03/07/2019 11:18 PM
  • 126.0k
  • 235

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

157 comments

  • Roman P.
    04/13/2019 04:37

    you gotta love this

  • Primo H.
    04/01/2019 02:24

    You can’t even pay your taxes..

  • James A.
    03/31/2019 22:18

    What more can Trump do to prove himself to be a complete idiot?

  • Berry S.
    03/30/2019 16:36

    Yes. He’s that stupid.

  • Allen B.
    03/29/2019 14:16

    MAGA

  • Lisa G.
    03/27/2019 23:27

    Greatest President of alltimes

  • Mauricio A.
    03/27/2019 12:11

    I can’t even “lol” at this bs, this is my president. 🤦🏾‍♂️... 😞...

  • Cyndee C.
    03/26/2019 21:11

    Ever hear Nancy Palosi talk?

  • Maddie C.
    03/26/2019 01:17

    hahahah

  • Alexis R.
    03/25/2019 23:41

    😂

  • Arthur V.
    03/25/2019 23:16

    He is just an idiot

  • Chuck W.
    03/25/2019 21:24

    You are all falling into the game...King's pawn 2 spaces...

  • Joshua d.
    03/24/2019 23:48

    Dont understand how you people can be so stupid. So much butthurt

  • Joshua d.
    03/24/2019 23:46

    So they have nothing else but to try to find a flaw lol

  • Christopher B.
    03/24/2019 21:51

    Now that mueller’s report exonerates trump, it settles this matter too. He’s actually a genius at saving time and efficiency.

  • Esteban E.
    03/23/2019 13:22

    https://youtu.be/l0ClnkxwFgw

  • Merrie T.
    03/23/2019 01:35

    Box of rocks

  • Stanley G.
    03/22/2019 15:16

    Rex Tillerson was right.

  • William J.
    03/21/2019 19:47

    Followers aren't to far behind this moron!

  • Vel W.
    03/21/2019 12:58

    Dumba$$