Trump Continues To Flub Names
Tim Cook is now Tim "Apple" — that's according to President Trump, who flubbed the Apple CEO's name during a meeting. Cook joins the ranks of easily-pronounced names, places, and things the commander in chief keeps screwing up. 😂
03/07/2019 11:07 PMupdated: 03/07/2019 11:18 PM
157 comments
Roman P.04/13/2019 04:37
you gotta love this
Primo H.04/01/2019 02:24
You can’t even pay your taxes..
James A.03/31/2019 22:18
What more can Trump do to prove himself to be a complete idiot?
Berry S.03/30/2019 16:36
Yes. He’s that stupid.
Allen B.03/29/2019 14:16
MAGA
Lisa G.03/27/2019 23:27
Greatest President of alltimes
Mauricio A.03/27/2019 12:11
I can’t even “lol” at this bs, this is my president. 🤦🏾♂️... 😞...
Cyndee C.03/26/2019 21:11
Ever hear Nancy Palosi talk?
Maddie C.03/26/2019 01:17
hahahah
Alexis R.03/25/2019 23:41
😂
Arthur V.03/25/2019 23:16
He is just an idiot
Chuck W.03/25/2019 21:24
You are all falling into the game...King's pawn 2 spaces...
Joshua d.03/24/2019 23:48
Dont understand how you people can be so stupid. So much butthurt
Joshua d.03/24/2019 23:46
So they have nothing else but to try to find a flaw lol
Christopher B.03/24/2019 21:51
Now that mueller’s report exonerates trump, it settles this matter too. He’s actually a genius at saving time and efficiency.
Esteban E.03/23/2019 13:22
https://youtu.be/l0ClnkxwFgw
Merrie T.03/23/2019 01:35
Box of rocks
Stanley G.03/22/2019 15:16
Rex Tillerson was right.
William J.03/21/2019 19:47
Followers aren't to far behind this moron!
Vel W.03/21/2019 12:58
Dumba$$