Trump Doubles Down on Mistakes

Avoid Mistakes with the Trump Double Down

President Trump rarely admits a mistake. Instead he does the Trump Double Down. Here are 3 examples:

Sharpie-Gate

“Mr. President you showed us the map earlier of the initial forecast, and it appeared to have been extended or something to include Alabama. Can you explain how that change was made? No, I just know — I know that Alabama was in the original forecast,” said The White House After Trump falsely claimed Hurricane Dorian would be hitting Alabama. He apparently edited a map with a Sharpie marker to prove himself right. “We had many lines going directly -- many models -- each line being a model. And they were going directly through. And, in all cases, Alabama was hit — if not lightly, in some cases pretty hard. Georgia, Alabama — it was a different route.”

The Frederick Douglass Incident

After weirdly implying that abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass is still alive. “Fredrick Douglas is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed.” Trump sent out then-press secretary Sean Spicer to perform the double down. “Do you have any idea what specifically he was referring to? // Well I think there’s contributions — I think he wants to highlight the contributions that he has made, and I think through a lot of the actions and statements that he’s gonna make, I think the contributions of Frederick Douglass will become more and more.”

The China Order

After Trump “hereby ordered” U.S. companies to exit China. Tweet: [@realdonaldtrump: Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.] Many, including CNBC’s Eamon Javers, pointed out that that’s not really his call. “Officials not explaining what legal or moral authority the president has to make that order to American companies.” Nevertheless, Trump doubled down by citing the National Emergencies Act. “Well in 1977 we had an act passed, a National Emergency Act — I have the absolute right to do that, we’ll see how that goes, but I have the absolute right. 1977. Check it out.”

