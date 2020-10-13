Trump holds Florida rally

Bringing together indigenous people while social distancing
Stupidity personified,😔
Emil E.an hour
In my country we have seen cases where the same person has gotten Corona twice, with months between the tests. That means:
YOU ARE NOT IMMUNE just because you have had the disease once. 😰
What the orange 🍊idiot is saying and doing right now is an insanely reckless, irresponsible behavior. 👎
I'd rather kiss a bag of 💩
Carol B.2 hours
He cuckoo he as gone of is head it time for him to step down now.
Claude C.2 hours
Can you minions not see through the smoke screen that Trump puts up
Doug D.2 hours
You are misinformed....don't be misled by your own inability to comprehend leadership
Karen F.3 hours
Let's wait and see the numbers infected from the rallies!!!
Sadie M.3 hours
He's as high as a kite,Men in White Coats preferably with a straight jacket in tow needed immediately at the White House padded cell at the ready
Henny D.4 hours
Ach een lekker kusje van hem..... O ja toch🤮🤮🤮
Meski G.4 hours
https://www.scribd.com/doc/316341058/Donald-Trump-Jeffrey-Epstein-Rape-Lawsuit-and-Affidavits?fbclid=IwAR2UOsfBmRXu-jNLMQM37uBea-9gyELuhnjbp-qJ20wYMcjYn-M0EnrZ9eA
Paul W.5 hours
Also tops the number of misleading and misinformed statements made globally by any nation and individual. 38% of the worlds lies about COVID19 have come from him.
HEAVEN HELP!!!
He is not immune moron
Brenda W.8 hours
I love this! We have to get out and live our live s! You can't hide from this virus. So get out their and live. I am so glad I'm retired there is no way I'd be able to wear at a muzzle over my face all day
Jeff M.9 hours
Trump is proven to be a mentally ill & deranged man!
Vote for BIDEN 🇺🇲 HARRIS!💙🌊🙏
LIAR- in- Thief! Trump is a walking covid19 Superspreader! A real danger to all!
Vote him out!
BIDEN🇺🇲 HARRIS!🌊💙🙏 He will Infect all his supporters with Covid19!⚰⚱
Tony W.9 hours
Lightbulb 💡 moment, the Republican maskless rallies are not about winning the election, Trump knows he has lost, this now about him wanting to spread the virus so that when Biden takes the reins it is hitting a spike and Trump can then tell America "see I told you he couldn't cope with this and now it's even worse". Your lives mean nothing to this egotistical monster.
What an idiot!!!!
David E.11 hours
WTF is wrong with that guy? Nobody can be declared "immune" a week into incubation. Must be the drugs talking.
Sharron D.11 hours
The lift certainly doesn't go to the top floor
Steve T.an hour
Emil E.an hour
Martin S.an hour
Carol B.2 hours
Claude C.2 hours
Doug D.2 hours
Karen F.3 hours
Sadie M.3 hours
Henny D.4 hours
Meski G.4 hours
Paul W.5 hours
Beate R.6 hours
Merrit H.6 hours
Brenda W.8 hours
Jeff M.9 hours
Jeff M.9 hours
Tony W.9 hours
Louise H.10 hours
David E.11 hours
Sharron D.11 hours
