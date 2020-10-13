back

Trump holds Florida rally

"I'll just give you a big, fat kiss." Here's a look at Donald Trump's first in-person rally since his COVID diagnosis...

10/13/2020 1:15 PM

253 comments

  • Steve T.
    an hour

    Stupidity personified,😔

  • Emil E.
    an hour

    In my country we have seen cases where the same person has gotten Corona twice, with months between the tests. That means: YOU ARE NOT IMMUNE just because you have had the disease once. 😰 What the orange 🍊idiot is saying and doing right now is an insanely reckless, irresponsible behavior. 👎

  • Martin S.
    an hour

    I'd rather kiss a bag of 💩

  • Carol B.
    2 hours

    He cuckoo he as gone of is head it time for him to step down now.

  • Claude C.
    2 hours

    Can you minions not see through the smoke screen that Trump puts up

  • Doug D.
    2 hours

    You are misinformed....don’t be misled by your own inability to comprehend leadership

  • Karen F.
    3 hours

    Let’s wait and see the numbers infected from the rallies!!!

  • Sadie M.
    3 hours

    He's as high as a kite,Men in White Coats preferably with a straight jacket in tow needed immediately at the White House padded cell at the ready

  • Henny D.
    4 hours

    Ach een lekker kusje van hem..... O ja toch🤮🤮🤮

  • Meski G.
    4 hours

    https://www.scribd.com/doc/316341058/Donald-Trump-Jeffrey-Epstein-Rape-Lawsuit-and-Affidavits?fbclid=IwAR2UOsfBmRXu-jNLMQM37uBea-9gyELuhnjbp-qJ20wYMcjYn-M0EnrZ9eA

  • Paul W.
    5 hours

    Also tops the number of misleading and misinformed statements made globally by any nation and individual. 38% of the worlds lies about COVID19 have come from him.

  • Beate R.
    6 hours

    HEAVEN HELP!!!

  • Merrit H.
    6 hours

    He is not immune moron

  • Brenda W.
    8 hours

    I love this! We have to get out and live our live s! You can't hide from this virus. So get out their and live. I am so glad I'm retired there is no way I'd be able to wear at a muzzle over my face all day

  • Jeff M.
    9 hours

    Trump is proven to be a mentally ill & deranged man! Vote for BIDEN 🇺🇲 HARRIS!💙🌊🙏

  • Jeff M.
    9 hours

    LIAR- in- Thief! Trump is a walking covid19 Superspreader! A real danger to all!! Vote him out! BIDEN🇺🇲 HARRIS!🌊💙🙏 He will Infect all his supporters with Covid19!⚰⚱

  • Tony W.
    9 hours

    Lightbulb 💡 moment, the Republican maskless rallies are not about winning the election, Trump knows he has lost, this now about him wanting to spread the virus so that when Biden takes the reins it is hitting a spike and Trump can then tell America “see I told you he couldn’t cope with this and now it’s even worse”. Your lives mean nothing to this egotistical monster.

  • Louise H.
    10 hours

    What an idiot!!!!

  • David E.
    11 hours

    WTF is wrong with that guy? Nobody can be declared "immune" a week into incubation. Must be the drugs talking.

  • Sharron D.
    11 hours

    The lift certainly doesn't go to the top floor

