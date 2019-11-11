Trump Met With Protests at Veterans Day Parade
"We love the vets and we want to see [Trump] out of this country." This is the message demonstrators had for the president as he spoke in New York on Veterans Day.
As Trump spoke, a mixed crowd – watched on screens and lined the streets
President Donald Trump was a lifelong New Yorker until he ran off to Washington to become president. And yet the city he once called home didn’t exactly give him the warmest welcome back that weekend, when he gave a speech in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park ahead of the 100th annual Veterans Day Parade. As Trump spoke to Veterans, protestors could be heard chanting “lock him up!” and “traitor!” Behind him, skyscrapers towered over the park with signs spelling out “IMPEACH” and “CONVICT” in massive black letters stuck to the windows of the building.
“Do I have a message for the president? I thought you moved out of this town. Why are you coming here again? Please stay away. I’m actually here with my father on my heart. He served in WWII. He was a lifelong Republican, registered Republican. The only Democrat he ever voted for was FDR, but if he saw that this man was president, and what he’s been doing, and how he’s representing, or seeming to represent veterans — and it would’ve been my father who died a few years ago here today — he’d be ashamed and outraged and he’d be glad that I was here,” protest organizer John Walker tells Brut.
This isn’t the first time Trump has been rebuffed in public. He was also booed heavily at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington and a UFC fight in New York. Meanwhile, he travelled down to Alabama to receive a more favorable reception. He did not acknowledge the protests saying: “To every veteran here with us, to the thousands preparing to march on Fifth Avenue ― it’ll be really something ― and to the 18 million veterans across our country, the first lady and I have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans,” the president told the crowd of about 200.
Brut.
83 comments
Kevin N.a day
Sorry you lost me at McCain
Lisa M.2 days
really....you want to talk about Presidents...Trump has done more for Vets than any presidential hopeful in the last 35 years get your head out the sand 85 percent of all vets back Trump the remaining 15 percent are special interest. you are entitled to your opinion but looking at your city 99 percent Democrats if Trump cured Cancer you would say it wasn't so.... so keep on running your mouth.....your rasing green house gases
Drew A.2 days
Your a fool dude..
David W.3 days
WTF These are the lazy shameless and worthless, there F U C K I N G brainwashed... The idiot talking is speaking for his dead father. What if his daddy seen through what the blind puppets are following and being a veteran stood up and slapped sum since into his son?
Bryan D.3 days
if the dems treat vets better why so many died waiting for treatment at va hospitals under obama
Frank G.4 days
🙄🙄🙄
Ernie W.4 days
Democrats still crying over losing the election. And now they're constantly trying to steal it back from the American citizens who voted for him.
David M.4 days
Trump has done more for Veterians than any other president in history. This man is an idiot and does not know his politics. He must be paid by a democrat.
Reggie P.5 days
Drugs got to this hippy.
Randall O.5 days
As far as I see Trump is ending all these needless Wars so STFU!!
Jonathan Y.5 days
Amazing how stupid people can get. Instead of using your own brain, you talk and do things the way someone else wants you to.
Alan S.5 days
This guys a blind idiot!
Filiberto S.12/09/2019 08:41
Ml
Filiberto S.12/09/2019 08:41
Lllllññll
Greg R.12/02/2019 02:42
Your stupid
Noah M.12/01/2019 21:52
The only Thing trump as Done , is to Bash Minorities, but of course White Folks find it a Great Achievement ...... Using Slick Words to Hide Racism .... " Make america Great again" ... america was never Great , but it sure was White back in the Day .... so they are trying to Say make " america White Again"
Cheryl F.11/30/2019 21:36
Conservatards On Here! Sad! Trump Doesn't Care About You!
Michael C.11/30/2019 16:43
Trump 2020
Rex G.11/30/2019 16:29
This guy is a out of work paid actor.
Jim B.11/30/2019 14:35
Another brainwashed idiot fool. Who cannot think for himself