Trump Met With Protests at Veterans Day Parade

President Donald Trump was a lifelong New Yorker until he ran off to Washington to become president. And yet the city he once called home didn’t exactly give him the warmest welcome back that weekend, when he gave a speech in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park ahead of the 100th annual Veterans Day Parade. As Trump spoke to Veterans, protestors could be heard chanting “lock him up!” and “traitor!” Behind him, skyscrapers towered over the park with signs spelling out “IMPEACH” and “CONVICT” in massive black letters stuck to the windows of the building.

“Do I have a message for the president? I thought you moved out of this town. Why are you coming here again? Please stay away. I’m actually here with my father on my heart. He served in WWII. He was a lifelong Republican, registered Republican. The only Democrat he ever voted for was FDR, but if he saw that this man was president, and what he’s been doing, and how he’s representing, or seeming to represent veterans — and it would’ve been my father who died a few years ago here today — he’d be ashamed and outraged and he’d be glad that I was here,” protest organizer John Walker tells Brut.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been rebuffed in public. He was also booed heavily at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington and a UFC fight in New York. Meanwhile, he travelled down to Alabama to receive a more favorable reception. He did not acknowledge the protests saying: “To every veteran here with us, to the thousands preparing to march on Fifth Avenue ― it’ll be really something ― and to the 18 million veterans across our country, the first lady and I have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans,” the president told the crowd of about 200.

