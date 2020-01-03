Trump on Iran and the Middle East

What Trump has said about Iran and the Middle East and what he just did there... doesn’t quite match.
Rhianda12 minutes
Arthur S.15 minutes
And now his cult is ecstatic !
Marcia Z.20 minutes
He is just too much. Omg!! This man will not stop.😭😭😭
Troy K.21 minutes
Trump is standing up to all tyrants
Ariano A.21 minutes
He actually wanted peace with Iran. But it seems the Iran never wanted peace and if no actions is taken Americans will be taken . So I love what he did.
Dexter D.21 minutes
Biggest JACKASSSSSSSS in the universe..oh my lord 🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️
Christine M.22 minutes
No, he is defending what is our And showing them the USA is not run by wusses any more! Great Job President Trump and Thank You!
Jai J.23 minutes
Kay E.27 minutes
Guess we were right, you are a war monger.
Pacey J.27 minutes
hes playing Chess not Checkers you freaking idiots..
Star S.28 minutes
Trump is the most ignorant president in the history of the United states and just hit a Hornets nest that we may not get out of!
Larissa P.29 minutes
You can't blame trump in this this war has been going on forever these democrats been in bed with terrorist gas n oil we have allot of stuff happening n that general was a huge terrorist you can't keep letting them build up
Larissa P.30 minutes
This war has been waging way before him you can't keep allowing these terrorists to get worse even in mosques here there is Muslim brotherhood in videos saying kill Jews n american cut their heads off n so on you keep allowing in these illegal gangs keep letting these foreign people progress it gets worse
Jim P.31 minutes
Look and listen to this moron president. It kill him that he no where on the level of President Obama was. This is the biggest fool we have ever had in the office of the president in history. I feel sorry for the soldiers that have to give up their life for such a moron president like trump.
TC M.31 minutes
Terörist abd, terörist israil, terörist Çin 😡
Jerry C.36 minutes
Brut? Another joke for news!!!
Taha B.37 minutes
أخرجوا من بلادنا 👉🇺🇸America is the axis of evilأخرجوا من بلادنا #Get_out_of_our_country👉🇺🇸America is the axis of evilأخرجوا من بلادنا #Get_out_of_our_country👉🇺🇸America is the axis of evilأخرجوا من بلادنا #Get_out_of_our_country👉🇺🇸America is the axis of evil
Shane K.38 minutes
Trump is clearly obsessed with winning. And his definition of winning is bombing everything.
Carlos M.38 minutes
Robert G.38 minutes
A mind is a terrible thing to waste 😳😲🤔😎⁉️