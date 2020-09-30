back

Trump on white supremacy

Will Donald Trump directly disavow white supremacist groups? He didn’t during the debate. And it isn’t the first time he dodges the issue...

09/30/2020 12:56 PMupdated: 09/30/2020 12:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:53

    The history of the Green New Deal

  2. 3:11

    Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike

  3. 2:11

    New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana

  4. 1:47

    First Trump-Biden debate: insults over substance

  5. 3:17

    Lizzo's message to young voters

  6. 4:27

    Trump on white supremacy

15 comments

  • Glenn J.
    2 hours

    Chris you can’t even keep Control without racist president you should lose your job you’re way out of line

  • Lorraine C.
    3 hours

    He looks n talks like he is unbalanced

  • Margaret L.
    3 hours

    Lier lier lier

  • Rosemary D.
    3 hours

    Antifa means antifaschistische

  • Lisa P.
    6 hours

    is a Buffoon. But that was the case 4 years ago......its not new information.

  • Robert A.
    6 hours

    HOW MANY TIMES!!! I have posted this probably 50 times in the past 2 months and NOBODY will, either just ignore it or they just want to perpetuate the LIE! https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/trump-has-condemned-white-supremacists/

  • Miranda P.
    9 hours

    Clear as a spring water...your thoughts on this?

  • Susan A.
    10 hours

    You are the President, SO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN GEEZ, DOESNT TAKE A MATHMATITION TO WORK IT OUT DOES IT.!!!!!😁😬😳

  • Donald V.
    11 hours

    Lock him up for inciting violence

  • Larry A.
    11 hours

    Racist Pig!

  • Larry A.
    11 hours

    Satan Cant Cast Out Satan!

  • Lynda M.
    12 hours

    He had on one of his $70,000 hair-dos.😂😂😂

  • Susan H.
    15 hours

    Pathetic

  • Jorge A.
    15 hours

    Why is he yellingggggg

  • Penny H.
    15 hours

    https://www.scotsman.com/news/world/proud-boys-western-chauvinist-far-right-group-explained-and-their-response-trumps-statement-stand-back-and-stand-2988105

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.