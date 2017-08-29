Trump on why he pardoned Sheriff Joe

Teacher fired for being gay fights back
Jonathan O.09/02/2017 06:58
hijo de su puta madre lol
Nevin S.09/01/2017 13:47
leftist lies
Rocio R.08/30/2017 20:55
Idiot!!!😡😡😡😡
JoAnne S.08/30/2017 14:53
not the right thing to do.
Mala L.08/30/2017 13:17
WHY IS THIS MAN STILL......?!!!!!!
Irene M.08/30/2017 12:13
Also, he fired his event organizer for not enough people showing up at his last rally. If he wants to see a rally of millions...resign or get impeached..Americans will be cheering your exit with flags waving..
Carlos R.08/30/2017 12:11
Is he the worst or what...HIS sheep..."no he was sent by God"
Michael R.08/30/2017 11:05
👇 that guy likes all of the Star Trek spin offs.
June H.08/30/2017 10:30
Wow
Anthony R.08/30/2017 10:13
These old white republicans are racist there is no changing there mind even tho there poor and live in swamps and think there better than other people
Donnie Y.08/30/2017 08:55
Please trump supporters call this fake news for me please ?
Johnessa H.08/30/2017 07:33
POS POTUS (this is not up for debate)
John G.08/30/2017 07:24
Bless!! Sheriff Joe!.. TY Mr President😐🙏🏼
Jordan B.08/30/2017 06:15
He needs to be euthanized with a sharp penis.
Mayra R.08/30/2017 06:04
the Ratings!
Indi M.08/30/2017 06:03
What a joke!! He's a fucken idiot!!!
Russell M.08/30/2017 06:03
Narcissistic bastard
Jake H.08/30/2017 05:59
Narcissist.
Brittany J.08/30/2017 05:15
please tell me this isn't real
Malik B.08/30/2017 04:25
Internet Trolls saying, that even though a court Judge told "Sheriff Joe" he cannot go after illegal immigrants.. Which is out of his jurisdiction as a police. He still went ahead and did it and he's right? So being a vigilante cop is ok, but being a vigilante citizens is wrong? If a cop is given a court order and he defies that order then he is in contempt. Point blank you dirty freaking hypocrites. This is why cops think they are above the law.. Because Nasty folks like you give them that feeling. Ok. So imma go out there and start beating rapist and crocks. I tell you. The Hypocrisy from you people are astonishing