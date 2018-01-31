back

Trump "plays the hits" at the SOTU address

"Americans are dreamers too." — That and more of the best/worst from last night's State of the Union address.

01/31/2018 4:31 PM
  • 58.7k
  • 104

Politics

80 comments

  • Sean M.
    02/04/2018 16:22

    What a joke

  • Irene G.
    02/01/2018 23:45

    Shut up.

  • Mary P.
    02/01/2018 19:50

    He is full of sh.....

  • Marco G.
    02/01/2018 14:48

    HE IS SO SARCASTIC AND ARROGANT.

  • Terry C.
    02/01/2018 12:21

    dumb bitch

  • Augusto P.
    02/01/2018 07:12

    Oh yeah I know, all people that is in favour of this president are just like him...!!!!

  • Bertha M.
    02/01/2018 07:08

    EVERYTIME IT speaks , it makes me sick to my stomach.

  • Robert S.
    02/01/2018 07:00

    I could've sworn this video started off with Donald taking a deep breath through his nose....

  • Roy N.
    02/01/2018 04:37

    "Americans are dreamers too." good one

  • Jerard A.
    02/01/2018 04:19

    Cadet Bone Spurs

  • Bashir A.
    02/01/2018 04:02

    Vary nicely

  • Dan S.
    02/01/2018 03:53

    And this is the hail hitler moment for all his blind followers. Man what has America become

  • Junior M.
    02/01/2018 03:46

    Dude ain't got one original thought,too obviously prompted on subjects he has no idea abt!

  • Gabriel C.
    02/01/2018 03:39

    Fuckn lies 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

  • Pan T.
    02/01/2018 03:10

    All talk no actions... He said it himself

  • Roger B.
    02/01/2018 03:08

    Fkn dum

  • Mohamed M.
    02/01/2018 02:54

    Tiny dirty fingers....

  • Mariotte F.
    02/01/2018 02:20

    Look at them three. The three bandoleros

  • Danny J.
    02/01/2018 02:13

    😂😂😂 Trump don't even believe in what he was reading. = It's like when the teacher say to a student in class .... "It is your turn to read. Stand up and read in front of the class." 🤣🤣

  • Jesse E.
    02/01/2018 01:37

    The worse character in the office.. the lowest and the worse !!