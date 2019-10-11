back

Trump Projects His Accusations

I know you are but what am I. Ever notice how President Trump tends to project criticisms from his opponents right back onto them?

He's rubber and you're glue

President Trump has a habit of accusing others of the thing that he’s being accused of. Hillary Clinton’s line that rang hollow in the 2016 presidential debates: that Putin would “rather have a puppet as president spout the Putin line sign for his wishlist.” was regurgitated back to the former 2016 presidential candidate. G7 offered photo ops of Mr. Trump beaming as he sits beside the Russian dictator on American soil.

Cruz launched into a seven-minute rant on Trump, accusing the front-runner of being a "pathological liar," a "narcissist" and "utterly amoral." Cruz's comments came in response to Trump's claims in a TV interview that Cruz's father associated with Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Trump responded by branding the Texas senator as “Lying Ted”. Director Spike Lee called out President Trump after he premiered his film "BlacKkKlansman" at Cannes Film Festival. Trump relied the morning after the Oscar’s to self-proclaim that he has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other President.

Racists have long trafficked in the myth that black leaders in majority-minority cities are on the take and black voters are inherently gullible. With Trump, there's an added layer at work here, because this accusation, coming from him, is pure projection. After all, it's Trump himself who is bamboozling his followers into voting against their economic self-interest in enthusiastic support of a leader whose principal goal is to enrich himself with bribes and by redirecting public funds into his own treasury chests. And yet that didn’t stop Donald Trump blasting Hollywood as “racist” outside the White House on that morning, adding that the industry is doing a “disservice” to the country. While Republican voters will scoff at such attacks, it is not Republican voters Mr. Trump worry about.

