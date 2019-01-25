Trump's Commerce Secretary Just Doesn't Get It

Trump's commerce secretary has little sympathy for unpaid federal workers. His advice: deal with it. 🤦
John B.01/27/2019 16:41
Twilight Zone!
Janine T.01/27/2019 13:12
They both do not know the real world dumbasses
Steve F.01/27/2019 06:15
If this was anywhere else in the world the workers would have on mass called in sick and shut down the country, the government would then soon change the system to stop mass civil unrest. "When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich".
Martha S.01/27/2019 00:29
A duras penas puede abrir la boca para hablar. Ya debería estar en su casa en pijama jugando con su perro o sus nietos.
Jon B.01/27/2019 00:05
What? They are out of bread??? Then let them eat cake! Problem solved.
Michelle E.01/26/2019 22:42
He lives in his own reality that is fantasy
Tony G.01/26/2019 21:56
MmmKay.
Nancy S.01/26/2019 19:34
another out of touch member of trump's team!
Sandy F.01/26/2019 17:00
Stupid man! Just because its so easy to exploit desperate people to make yourself rich, you try and be without ANY MONEY AND A FAMILY TO FEED AND BILLS TO PAY!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Mary O.01/26/2019 15:31
Are you kidding?? What planet are you living on??
Brandon A.01/26/2019 14:28
This guy has probably never set foot in a bank or credit union. He doesn't realize most people have a credit score and mouths to feed
Barry G.01/26/2019 14:13
WHY WOULDN'T HE SAY THIS HE'S NEVER GONE WITH HIS PAY, MISSED A PAYMENT BEEN LATE ON SCHOOL TUITION HELL NAH THE HIGH CHAIRS NEVER GO WITHOUT PAY CAUSE IF IT WAS TO EVER HAPPEN TRUMP WOULD BE IN MEXICO TRYING TO GET FROM BEHIND A WALL
Dee B.01/26/2019 12:14
SEE, this man is a cohort of donald trump....he doesn't realize that you have to pay loans back.......donald never does........
Ken P.01/26/2019 10:20
This guy has to go. Seriously.
Sean C.01/26/2019 06:57
Oh dear oh dear, this guy just about sums things up , unbelievable
Lo H.01/26/2019 05:30
Yeah, asking the swamp creature about the struggling of normal every day people...
Saleem A.01/26/2019 04:25
He sounds like Droopy ...
Marlene M.01/26/2019 04:21
🐶Needs to be gone💥
Lana L.01/26/2019 03:37
SURE THE BANKS Will be the good guys!! HAHAHAHA!!
Sandy K.01/26/2019 03:31
No one ever gave due consideration to contract workers who will not get back pay or small businesses who were hurt & have no recourse for list revenue 😞😞