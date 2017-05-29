Trump's full confidence in Kushner might cost him his job

They say: "trouble always comes in threes"... Jared Kushner should be careful of Trump's "full confidence" in him.
Thomas D.06/07/2017 17:16
Russia this Russia that 😴 I'm starting to think that the democrats are just sore losers .
Marcus L.05/30/2017 22:43
He's around the President so much! It's like he's his senior adviser or his son in law. Crazy!
Brandon H.05/30/2017 15:38
Why don't yall talk bout the Clintons n the Clinton foundation n their ties to Russia they are there and are proven facts. But yet y'all wanna cry bout Trump n cover up the real ties with Russia. Brut fake BS as like CNN n the rest of them in Dems back pockets
Ari S.05/30/2017 15:29
Look, if the crooks in Wall Street don't get prosecuted for destroying our economy, what makes you think anything will happen to this crooked administration? Corruption is legal here in America.
Vince D.05/30/2017 15:06
You people can't be serious it's a republican house and a republican senate nobody's getting impeached. Y'all think if trump gets impeached Hillary just becomes president for some reason. Get out of your bubbles
John F.05/30/2017 12:39
Don't forget O'reilly
Juan N.05/30/2017 04:24
His son but now him interesting.
Antonio R.05/30/2017 00:51
I never knew that the white house will turn into a circus
Sean S.05/30/2017 00:44
He's a fucking kike
Michael T.05/30/2017 00:35
lol liberals are still wallowing in their loss that they really believe the lies they're telling themselves. "He's going to be impeached!!" 😂😂😂