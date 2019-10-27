Trump's Geography Fumbles

Instructions on how to read a map

President Trump is not great with geography. Like when he claimed he was building a wall in Colorado. Colorado is not on the Mexican border. During a speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pennsylvania, Trump boasted about the border wall he wants between the U.S. and Mexico when he mentioned the Centennial State, which is more than 500 miles from Mexico.

When he visited “Pleasure” California. The slip-up occurred after the president visited the fire-scarred area that is now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire in the nation. Joined by Gov. Jerry Brown, and other officials was the moment at which Trump was corrected by those around him, and also self-corrected his statement. On social media, many took to Twitter. Below are a handful of tweets.

He once made up a country called Nambia. Not a real place — but Namibia is. And on Fox News he forgot which country he had just bombed. Trump’s troubles with Africa didn’t stop there. He ended up referring to the country of “Nambia” — twice. Aides clarified that he was referring to Namibia, not Zambia or Gambia.

He also called Belgium a beautiful city while appearing on NBC News. While Belgium may be smaller than Maryland and have a population of a little over 11 million, its capital is home to the headquarters of both NATO and the EU. Trump has been a vocal critic of both institutions.

Lastly, he described Puerto Rico as an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water. Which is technically true. Puerto Rico is in the Caribbean. The U.S. territory is not around the corner, but from Miami, it’s about 1,000 miles – roughly the distance from the White House to the president’s Floridian golf resort. Puerto Rico is obviously an island, but it’s not “in the middle” of a “very big ocean.”

