Trump's Geography Fumbles
Someone get this man a map.
Instructions on how to read a map
President Trump is not great with geography. Like when he claimed he was building a wall in Colorado. Colorado is not on the Mexican border. During a speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pennsylvania, Trump boasted about the border wall he wants between the U.S. and Mexico when he mentioned the Centennial State, which is more than 500 miles from Mexico.
When he visited “Pleasure” California. The slip-up occurred after the president visited the fire-scarred area that is now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire in the nation. Joined by Gov. Jerry Brown, and other officials was the moment at which Trump was corrected by those around him, and also self-corrected his statement. On social media, many took to Twitter. Below are a handful of tweets.
He once made up a country called Nambia. Not a real place — but Namibia is. And on Fox News he forgot which country he had just bombed. Trump’s troubles with Africa didn’t stop there. He ended up referring to the country of “Nambia” — twice. Aides clarified that he was referring to Namibia, not Zambia or Gambia.
He also called Belgium a beautiful city while appearing on NBC News. While Belgium may be smaller than Maryland and have a population of a little over 11 million, its capital is home to the headquarters of both NATO and the EU. Trump has been a vocal critic of both institutions.
Lastly, he described Puerto Rico as an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water. Which is technically true. Puerto Rico is in the Caribbean. The U.S. territory is not around the corner, but from Miami, it’s about 1,000 miles – roughly the distance from the White House to the president’s Floridian golf resort. Puerto Rico is obviously an island, but it’s not “in the middle” of a “very big ocean.”
325 comments
Buddy D.12/11/2019 04:01
And all his supporters agreeing with this 😂😂😂🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
Cristhian K.12/01/2019 02:27
What a funny guy 🤙😂
Brandon T.12/01/2019 01:34
Such a fool, gots the smarts of a third grader. No wonder he has so many failed businesses.
Roberto A.12/01/2019 00:51
😂😂😂👍
Nizgon G.11/30/2019 23:08
Pa pendejo ni se estudia animal
Dan M.11/30/2019 20:44
why don't we build a wall around him! he'll NEVER find his way around it with the 4 sides that will be closing in on him everyday he sits there on his a**!
Jorge P.11/29/2019 03:54
🌽
Jesus A.11/29/2019 00:06
Is a idiot
Billy J.11/28/2019 06:55
Too bad people cant accept hes still the president whether anyone likes it or not. Theres nothing anyone can do about it.
Mario T.11/28/2019 01:49
We have what we choose for president don't you?
Cesar M.11/27/2019 20:39
watch this video!!
Tracy B.11/27/2019 15:34
My favorite statement of 2016.... "TRUMP will NOT be your president 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sarah O.11/27/2019 04:02
He's useless
Ricardo C.11/24/2019 22:35
I can believe all he’s followers can be clapping. Well they’re the dumb ones
Villarreal G.11/23/2019 00:54
Jajajaja
Lilian T.11/23/2019 00:39
Someone, give this man a functioning brain!
Elvira M.11/22/2019 20:02
Trump 2020!
Ramon B.11/22/2019 18:21
A greater fool has never occupied the White House, WHAT AN IDIOT!!!
Nuno R.11/22/2019 17:31
God help us with these incompetent presidents:(
Ismael d.11/22/2019 17:14
Haha dumass