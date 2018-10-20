back

Trump's Hostility Towards Journalists

A look at Trump's long-standing history of hostility towards journalists.

10/20/2018 5:01 PM
  • 47.3k
  • 72

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

57 comments

  • Diane S.
    07/16/2019 05:24

    He’s a boil on the butt of humanity

  • Waleed A.
    10/31/2018 15:15

    اضرب العراق قنبلة نووية وخلصه من هالقشمرة العايش بيهه

  • Anesha H.
    10/30/2018 22:23

    I can't believed the Trump supporters and Sarah Sanders justify all this saying his just jockin, or is CNN faults. THAT !!! Make me angry .

  • قصي ح.
    10/30/2018 07:07

    وانا أيضا أكره الصحفيين .وأكره كل من يريد أن يعرف عني أي شيء

  • Zion T.
    10/24/2018 15:06

    Am starting to like him

  • ياسر ف.
    10/24/2018 07:08

    كلب

  • Sufyan J.
    10/23/2018 04:53

    Neu church custome complete monye hlap3540504534923 in pleiz share pein corb sms03491470105

  • Nevin S.
    10/22/2018 23:59

    Fake news needs to be called out

  • Ann B.
    10/22/2018 13:23

    PLEASE USA!!!!! VOTE on Nov 6th and DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS IDIOT!!!!!! Love, from your Canadian allies. 😘 🇨🇦️

  • Ginger A.
    10/22/2018 03:14

    Barf. 🤢🤮

  • Sharon S.
    10/22/2018 02:26

    This person is a disgrace to humanity. 😩

  • Sardar K.
    10/21/2018 23:22

    Uuhgof

  • Daniel C.
    10/21/2018 19:32

    He can't even smile with out someone criticism

  • Michele B.
    10/21/2018 18:30

    He is the most repulsive disgusting repugnant revolting shitstain in the world.

  • ابو م.
    10/21/2018 13:51

    امد هيج رءيس يحكم بلد قو البلدان رءيس متهور ومجنون اين مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي والكونكرس من هذا المجنون

  • Vikas P.
    10/21/2018 13:47

    https://youtu.be/kKzBRQUHfJk

  • Reginald F.
    10/21/2018 09:35

    Who wants to punch Dump in the face 👊👊 👊

  • Richard B.
    10/21/2018 08:34

    We support you Mr.President

  • ستار ا.
    10/21/2018 06:47

    You Tramp shouting as donke

  • Berta O.
    10/21/2018 04:57

    He's right!