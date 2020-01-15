back

Trump's obsession with household goods

Sinks! Toilets! Light bulbs! The president seems to now be obsessed with certain household items — see for yourself.

01/15/2020 8:39 PM
  • New

Politics

  1. The life of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  2. Trump's obsession with household goods

  3. Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren on female candidates

  4. What is the "rally 'round the flag effect?"

  5. The Life of Ilhan Omar

  6. 30 years of politics and climate change

16 comments

  • Joy H.
    25 minutes

    When

  • Greg M.
    27 minutes

    Very sick man

  • Karen Z.
    30 minutes

    ???????????????????????????

  • Kathy M.
    30 minutes

    🦇💩🤪

  • Peggy S.
    32 minutes

    Even his most ardent supporters have to realize he is more than a little deranged.

  • Kay E.
    35 minutes

    You are a LUNATIC

  • Olayinka A.
    38 minutes

    The saddest part is there are people who actually think what he is saying makes sense or in some way improve their lives.

  • Jeanne H.
    40 minutes

    And his sheep are spell bound.

  • Karasu R.
    42 minutes

    Too bad you can't relieve a president from duty due to mental illnesses, like in the military. If he was in the military spouting such nonsense publicly, he would be discharged.

  • Kirubel S.
    42 minutes

    What a clown

  • Sharon C.
    an hour

    He is a waste of time,money and oxeygen!

  • Davon R.
    an hour

    Many people on the right feel like its cool to assume many others are intoxicated but when this adderal sniffing , windmill cancer advocating , dope fiend goes on a rampage its cool? Another reason he will be a 1 term president.

  • Anthony B.
    an hour

    4 more years 😍♥️

  • James L.
    an hour

    moron

  • Michelle J.
    an hour

    hes so entitled hes clueless

  • Diane F.
    an hour

    25th amendment time. He bonkers