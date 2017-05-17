Trump's obstruction of justice

Is Donald J. Trump in the middle of a new Watergate scandal?
48 comments
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 04:09
Hey it all fake news. I gotta tell u..
Collin K.05/20/2017 03:16
So I saw that Trump is like Hitler they both drink water from a glass
Ilse N.05/19/2017 16:48
wish people would stop comparing Trump to Nixon. Nixon actually knew what he was doing.
WP V.05/18/2017 22:44
I respect Nixon on the basis that he know when to quit. Trump on the other hand might need someone to walk him through the process of justice he called law and order.
Gaby W.05/18/2017 20:31
As
Jerry M.05/18/2017 18:18
All this means if it did happen (which it wont they're all worms) is mike pence will be President. And you thought donald is a trip.....
Tony C.05/18/2017 18:16
YAWN, the fake news doesn't want basement dwellers to know what GREAT stuff the Trump admin is really up to. Gotta search the op eds for what should be front page. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/josh-rogin/wp/2017/05/17/trump-to-unveil-plans-for-an-arab-nato-in-saudi-arabia/?utm_term=.28ab713b8178
Angel M.05/18/2017 18:15
" "0.plp P " l0 0" P. Lp 0" p". L. " 00" ". P p 0 0.l La Ñ. 0. Lp ! 0 ñ￼
Angel M.05/18/2017 18:15
L L P L "0 "" L " Pl 0" J P "0 0 " " P " ? ?lj " 0 P 0. 0 " "" L ". L. ?p "" Lp " p. L L " p "0. " l. L. "0 l 0" P0 lol. L p. "0 l 0. Lp" p p
Carmen V.05/18/2017 17:38
Of course yes.
Vang C.05/18/2017 17:31
Im guessing written house is involved. ?
Ciarra M.05/18/2017 17:29
I'm saying man.
Enrique G.05/18/2017 17:02
Omg no he's just a bunch of butt hurt millennials
Jade E.05/18/2017 16:39
thoughts?
Brian C.05/18/2017 16:24
Comeys mad he got kicked out of the FBI . Also you need more than a hand written memo to convict someone of this crime. The only way he'll ever get him on this charge is if he was recorded saying it . Highly doubt that. Another shot from Democrats to get back in the white house. They are the biggest hypocrites. Talking about Trump giving classified information to the Russians yet Obama did this less than a year ago and it's on the record.
Andy R.05/18/2017 15:12
Bye Felicia.
Austin D.05/18/2017 14:50
Trumps speech writers need to start copying Nixons resignation speech.
Nelson R.05/18/2017 14:44
Pedejo
Steven S.05/18/2017 14:15
Watch Trump service for years! Ohhhh and Jim Comey had it coming.
Thomas M.05/18/2017 13:47
At least Nixon was highly competent in his corruption. Trump is just like a mad dog that thinks he can get away with whatever he wants.