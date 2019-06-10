Trump’s Reason For Banning Trans Military Members Doesn’t Add Up

Trump LGBTQI Military Restrictions

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Trump showcased his support for the military. But the day before, he explained why he is banning trans people from serving in the U.S. military.

Piers Morgan on his TV show ask Trump, “Why did you feel the need to ban transgender people from serving in the military?”

Donald Trump says, “Because they take massive amounts of drugs, and they have to, and also, you’re not allowed to; in the military you’re not allowed to take any drugs. You take an aspirin. And they have to after the operation, they have no choice.”

But how true is that?

The U.S. military does not prohibit service members from taking prescription medicines and pays for all FDA approved servicemember medications based on data from the PHCoE.

Donald Trump says, “People were going in and asking for the operation -- you know the operation is 200,000, 250,000 dollars, and getting the operation, the recovery period is long and that’s not the way it is, you can’t do that.”

The total military spending for healthcare in 2018 was $44 billion according to the Department of Defense. Medical services for transgender members of the military cost $8 million between 2016 and February 2019. Around $84 million was spent on erectile dysfunction medication, like Viagra. Morgan also asked Trump what he thought of transgender military members who have received honors for their service during the interview, which took place during Trump’s three-day state visit to Great Britain.

Donald Trump ends with, “I’m proud of them. I think it’s great,” he said. “But you have to have a standard and you have to stick by that standard. We have a great military and I want to keep it that way. Maybe they’d be phenomenal. I think they probably would be. But again, you have very strict rules and regulations on drugs and prescription drugs and all of these different things, and they blow it out of the water.”

Brut.