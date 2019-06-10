Trump’s Reason For Banning Trans Military Members Doesn’t Add Up
President Trump says he wants to ban transgender people from serving in the armed forces because their healthcare is too expensive — while the U.S. military spends millions on erectile dysfunction pills. 🤔
Trump LGBTQI Military Restrictions
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Trump showcased his support for the military. But the day before, he explained why he is banning trans people from serving in the U.S. military.
Piers Morgan on his TV show ask Trump, “Why did you feel the need to ban transgender people from serving in the military?”
Donald Trump says, “Because they take massive amounts of drugs, and they have to, and also, you’re not allowed to; in the military you’re not allowed to take any drugs. You take an aspirin. And they have to after the operation, they have no choice.”
But how true is that?
The U.S. military does not prohibit service members from taking prescription medicines and pays for all FDA approved servicemember medications based on data from the PHCoE.
Donald Trump says, “People were going in and asking for the operation -- you know the operation is 200,000, 250,000 dollars, and getting the operation, the recovery period is long and that’s not the way it is, you can’t do that.”
The total military spending for healthcare in 2018 was $44 billion according to the Department of Defense. Medical services for transgender members of the military cost $8 million between 2016 and February 2019. Around $84 million was spent on erectile dysfunction medication, like Viagra. Morgan also asked Trump what he thought of transgender military members who have received honors for their service during the interview, which took place during Trump’s three-day state visit to Great Britain.
Donald Trump ends with, “I’m proud of them. I think it’s great,” he said. “But you have to have a standard and you have to stick by that standard. We have a great military and I want to keep it that way. Maybe they’d be phenomenal. I think they probably would be. But again, you have very strict rules and regulations on drugs and prescription drugs and all of these different things, and they blow it out of the water.”
Brut.
51 comments
Daniel C.06/30/2019 03:05
Defense budget of $49.3 billion (in 2014), goes towards gender-related care for transgender service members; for perspective, this is approximately 0.017% of the Department’s total expense. Military Spending in the United States. In fiscal year 2015, military spending is projected to account for 54 percent of all federal discretionary spending, a total of $598.5 billion. If transgender people wish to survive our country they should be able to enlist if physically and mentally stable not make nonsensical claims plus why won't you want little bit more troops in the military.
Kenneth P.06/29/2019 10:48
Trump the idiot
Cathy B.06/28/2019 23:09
Not true
Rafael L.06/28/2019 08:22
Who would be a better president than Trump? Don't tell me Obama or Hillary... Trump is the best president we have right now. That's just the fact...
Larry P.06/27/2019 22:15
And he is a draft dodger
Helen B.06/27/2019 14:54
Since it is impossible to change genders, I don't think that they should be in the military. We need people who know who and what they are. Any surgery or medication is elective and shouldn't be covered.
Teresa A.06/27/2019 14:53
He truly is the biggest idiot around...
Diane J.06/26/2019 10:59
God bless President TRUMP 202O
Andrew D.06/22/2019 17:45
Dude a Bum!!!
Alfonso M.06/21/2019 03:17
You said you weren’t going to golf like Obama.
Eric F.06/19/2019 05:03
It really should be that we don't want mentally unstable people in the military
Bradley B.06/18/2019 22:38
Transgender is a mental disorder, why let someone in the military that has mental problems.
Lois S.06/18/2019 15:24
Transgender surgeries are way more expensive than ED pills but even that should not happen. People that enlist for that are more interested in their bodies than our country.
John W.06/17/2019 23:50
Drop dead, Brut!!!
David G.06/17/2019 00:51
Donald Trump is a Russian Nazi dictator
Marv P.06/17/2019 00:44
🐃💩🤡🤡🤡🤡'S
Tiffany R.06/16/2019 17:19
He uses tax payer money on his golf trips.
Dave M.06/16/2019 16:00
Just reading the comments of uneducated fake news reading imbeciles. Try reading something not on facebook.
William M.06/16/2019 00:27
Yes he is but...I think hes got a point here.....this transgender thing may a be or have a psychological effect.on some...it just may have...war Is hell..spying is hell....hmmmmmm...let's see how it goes.
David H.06/15/2019 23:43
How about no cowards in the Whitehouse?