Trump's Rhetorical Cleanup Crew
When President Trump says something... controversial, he has a crack team of staffers to clean up his mess.
Cleaning up the controversies
After President Trump suggested having “second thoughts” about his ongoing trade-war with China Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow appeared on CNN to clarify. “He didn’t exactly hear the question. Actually, what he was intending to say is he always has second thoughts.” It’s a classic case of Trump’s rhetorical cleanup crew.
In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Donald Trump talked about his plan to build a wall and said he will remove all of "the bad dudes" when he takes office. White House press secretary Sean Spicer attempted to clarify an ominous phrase used by President Donald Trump on Thursday — but his answer left people scratching their heads instead. When asked what Trump meant, Spicer said Trump was using the word "military" as an adjective, adding that Trump meant his orders would be carried out "in a very streamlined and efficient manner."
In July 2017, President Donald Trump seemed to encourage police to be more violent in handling potential offenders during a speech to law enforcement officers. "Please don't be too nice," he said to the audience in Long Island, New York. The U.S. press asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders if the president was joking when he said this or did he check his remarks out with the International Association of Police Chiefs or maybe the Attorney General? The former White House Press Secretary replied, “I believe he was making a joke at the time.” On a separate occasion she deflected the question - What did the president mean when he said that some immigrants are not people, they’re animals? She countered with, “the president was very clearly referring to MS-13 gang members who enter the country illegally.”
Even the vice president has had to appear on Today to walk back the president's comments on the border wall. “We’re talking about national security. This should’ve been done by all of the presidents that preceded me and they all know it. Some of them have told me.” Pence defended the President with “I know I’ve seen clips of previous presidents talking about the importance of border security.”
Lastly, Dan Coats, who often clashed with Trump over Russian election interference was used to sidestep Russian collusion questioning. “Dan Coates came to me, and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” Then quickly backtracking with – “I said the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t.” The sentence should have been “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t — or why it wouldn’t be Russians.” So, just to repeat it. I said the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t.”
Brut.
- 29.7k
- 135
- 84
63 comments
Mike G.09/01/2019 00:42
https://www.msnbc.com/hardball/watch/trump-maintains-strong-approval-ratings-with-gop-ahead-of-2020-1452689987559?fbclid=IwAR2gr1CcMigt7UTo0r5Z0yI8SGEo9ovBfZsfREEwj5kzxURVgDz_zQ0643Q
Michael C.09/01/2019 00:08
🙄
Randi T.08/31/2019 19:48
Impeach him
Anna M.08/31/2019 18:11
How can anyone with a conscience and self-respect would even consider working for trump and pence?????
Matt B.08/31/2019 15:50
The president needs to learn how to express himself in a professional manner
Charlotte R.08/31/2019 15:21
🤡
Mike C.08/31/2019 13:41
TRUTH means nothing to BONE SPUR and his administration. This is not how this country should be run and we will pay for years to come for this incompetency!
Michael C.08/31/2019 11:18
What a putts
Craig D.08/31/2019 09:16
Trump is a idiot
Noah F.08/31/2019 08:24
God help us.
Lee J.08/31/2019 08:06
My question is are they gay and they must be still in the closet you all shouldn't be a shame if you are together like that
Zeke P.08/31/2019 07:42
😂👌😂
Jesse B.08/31/2019 04:37
The American voters stuck in the liberals a## and they will do it again in 2020!!!! Go Trump!!!!!!!!!!
Susan E.08/31/2019 03:38
TRUMP SUFFERS FROM NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER (NPD) AND YES TRUMP IS A GREAT DANGER TO AMERICA AND ALL AMERICANS.. Narcissistic Personality Disorder DSM-IV Criteria Narcissistic Personality Disorder A. A pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior), need for admiration, and lack of empathy, beginning by early adulthood and present in a variety of contexts, as indicated by five (or more) of the following: A. Significant impairments in personality functioning manifest by: 1. Impairments in self functioning (a or b): 1. Has a grandiose sense of self-importance (e.g., exaggerates achievements and talents, expects to be recognized as superior without commensurate achievements). a. Identity: Excessive reference to others for self-definition and self-esteem regulation; exaggerated self-appraisal may be inflated or deflated, or vacillate between extremes; emotional regulation mirrors fluctuations in self-esteem. 2. Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love. b. Self-direction: Goal-setting is based on gaining approval from others; personal standards are unreasonably high in order to see oneself as exceptional, or too low based on a sense of entitlement; often unaware of own motivations. 3. Believes that he or she is “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high- status people (or institutions). AND 4. Requires excessive admiration. 2. Impairments in interpersonal functioning (a or b): a. Empathy: Impaired ability to recognize or identify with the 5. Has a sense of entitlement, i.e., unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with his or her expectations. feelings and needs of others; excessively attuned to reactions of others, but only if perceived as relevant to self; over- or underestimate of own effect on others. 6. Is interpersonally exploitative, i.e., takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends. b. Intimacy: Relationships largely superficial and exist to serve self-esteem regulation; mutuality constrained by little genuine interest in others‟ experiences and predominance of a need for personal gain 7. Lacks empathy: is unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others. B. Pathological personality traits in the following domain: 1. Antagonism, characterized by: DSM-IV and DSM-5 Criteria for the Personality Disorders trauma). DSM-5 Criteria - Revised June 2011 © 2012 American Psychiatric Association. All Rights Reserved. See Terms & Conditions of Use for more information. The essential features of a personality disorder are impairments in personality (self and interpersonal) functioning and the presence of pathological personality traits. To diagnose narcissistic personality disorder, the following criteria must be met: a. Grandiosity: Feelings of entitlement, either overt or covert; 8. Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her. self-centeredness; firmly holding to the belief that one is better than others; condescending toward others. 9. Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes. b. Attention seeking: Excessive attempts to attract and be the focus of the attention of others; admiration seeking. Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder DSM-IV Criteria Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder A. A pervasive pattern of preoccupation with orderliness, perfectionism, and mental and interpersonal control, at the expense of flexibility, openness, and efficiency, beginning by early adulthood and present in a variety of contexts, as indicated by four (or more) of the A. Significant impairments in personality functioning manifest by: DSM-IV and DSM-5 Criteria for the Personality Disorders C. The impairments in personality functioning and the individual‟s personality trait expression are relatively stable across time and consistent across situations. D. The impairments in personality functioning and the individual‟s personality trait expression are not better understood as normative for the individual‟s developmental stage or socio-cultural environment. E. The impairments in personality functioning and the individual‟s personality trait expression are not solely due to the direct physiological effects of a substance (e.g., a drug of abuse, medication) or a general medical condition (e.g., severe head trauma). DSM-5 Criteria - Revised June 2011 © 2012 American Psychiatric Association. All Rights Reserved. See Terms & Conditions of Use for more information. The essential features of a personality disorder are impairments in personality (self and interpersonal) functioning and the presence of pathological personality traits. To diagnose obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, the following criteria must be met: 1. Impairments in self functioning (a or b): a. Identity: Sense of self derived predominantly from work or productivity; constricted experience and expression of
Dave G.08/31/2019 01:05
If I was him I would say a lot more.,.that needs to be said...to all leftists
Anthony E.08/30/2019 23:25
Greatest president of my lifetime most Americans agree
Juan B.08/30/2019 23:18
Pendejos!!!
Michael S.08/30/2019 22:56
What kind of left wing bs website is this and why am I seeing it. Bye
Tom R.08/30/2019 22:54
What he doesn't ever have is any first thoughts.
Larry A.08/30/2019 22:49
He should wear a diaper over his head to catch the $hit that spews from his mouth!