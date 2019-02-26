back
Trump’s Wall Keeps Changing
Trump’s signature campaign promise was a 2,000-mile concrete border wall to keep out illegal immigrants. Only now it might not be 2,000 miles... or concrete... or a wall? 🙄
02/26/2019 12:21 PMupdated: 02/26/2019 10:57 PM
197 comments
Jon F.03/31/2019 12:03
The problem is they been trying to fix this since jimmy Carter, the taxpayer's money wasted on immigration reform over all those years could have built that wall 10x's over
David F.03/30/2019 19:04
"Words. I like to use words. Words that come out of my mouth. Words that say whatever they want to hear. Words that you want to hear. Whatever words I want to say, because when I say them, they mean something. That's why I like to use words. Big, beautiful words. I just love the sound of the words coming it of my mouth. And I know you love my words, too. Because When I say words, and say them with emphasis, you people give me applause. Sometimes I use these words. Sometimes I use those words. Sometimes I say I never said those words, even though I said the words - the words that I didn't really say. That's not the words that I meant. The Democrats twisted my words. Whatever they want to call it. I just love the sound of my words."
Sarah A.03/30/2019 14:32
All of you people opposed to the wall are simply making a fuss because you dont like Trump. Simple as that. I live on the border and I can tell you that we NEED it. I literally just saw a post on fb marketplace of a young woman dressed very provocatively stating she was new here from Venezuela offering her services as a private "model". This is beyond ridiculous!
Ken R.03/30/2019 14:31
Gunther trumpidy sat on his wall and had a great fall
El A.03/30/2019 13:11
https://www.facebook.com/7976226799/posts/10157384501786800?sfns=mo 😂😂
Wilson M.03/30/2019 12:44
Or exist. Or be funded.
Dwayne G.03/30/2019 05:01
Lol that kid is never gonna live that down 😂😂
Lynn S.03/30/2019 03:18
The Mexican people that I have talked to don't like the wall but said they will get over it😉
William S.03/29/2019 03:58
This f$&@ing guy, doesn’t even know what he’s talking about!🙄
Fitzroy E.03/28/2019 05:53
Did everyone get that?
Santiago B.03/28/2019 04:31
Viejo puto,
Cory F.03/28/2019 01:55
All people who believe the media and dont see how this man is trying so hard to help us.are the problem this country has today
Marky T.03/27/2019 21:20
Heart attack heart attack heart attack
Juan M.03/27/2019 11:21
He says Mexican come to the USA yes come he says
Sharron L.03/27/2019 00:18
While your building this wall, bury Trump under it
Joe T.03/26/2019 23:39
This is for everyone against the wall 🖕🏻
Sharon E.03/26/2019 18:11
LOOK AT THE IDIOT!
Steve G.03/26/2019 02:03
When is that check from Mexico coming?
Segundo C.03/25/2019 22:29
A Real Moron 🤡👎
Tupuola L.03/25/2019 14:59
😂😂😂 the wall not going to be built.