Trump Says He Is A Great Businessman
The New York Times reported that President Trump's tax transcripts show that he accumulated over $1 billion in business losses over the course of a decade. But Trump — according to himself — is an excellent businessman. 🤔
Trump has always bragged about his business acumen. But according to the The New York Times, Trump lost over $1 billion between 1985 and 1994. In 1990 and 1991, Trump lost $250 million each year — more than double that of the closest taxpayers those years.
Trump seemingly lost more money than any other individual taxpayer in the U.S., according to the Times' analysis of data the IRS has compiled on people earning large incomes.
Trump, however, suggested that his "tax shelter" tactics were equivalent for the era in the 1980s and 1990s, saying on his Twitter account, that real estate contractors like him "were entitled to massive write offs and depreciation which would, if one was actively building, show losses and tax losses in almost all cases." He added: "Much was non-monetary."
Trump, who rose to national fame in the 1980s as a New York real estate mogul with a tabloid like lifestyle, has declined to release his tax returns, mentioning an ongoing IRS audit. Every president since 1969 has made their tax returns publicly available, and Democrats have used the issue to knock and investigate Trump. Political experts have said audits haven't stopped presidents from releasing their returns.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to allow the IRS to release Trump's tax information to Congress after the Ways and Means Committee in the Democrat-controlled House sought six years of the president's returns.
Trump and his aides have repeatedly said that the American public does not care about the president's tax returns since he won the 2016 election without having made them public. Many poltical polls have shown, contrariwise, that most voters do want Trump to disclose his tax records.
143 comments
Roger T.06/01/2019 00:42
If you don't fail you are not a winner
Jag M.05/31/2019 23:56
Liar, ignorant,and disrespectful.
Adam G.05/31/2019 23:16
Lost 1 billion but made 50 😂😂😂
Lee F.05/31/2019 23:11
And he's made around 12-14 billion....not bad
Henry R.05/31/2019 15:00
Brut media is sick as Pelosi and Hillary Clinton as well as Schumer. They can't just accept losses. Trump 2020
John D.05/31/2019 00:50
He lost 250 billion, and hes still a billionaire, sounds good to me.
John M.05/30/2019 22:17
Breaking news: you could have learned this in 2004 when he said it himself on the season 1 opener of The Apprentice. Good job geniuses.
Kristopher D.05/30/2019 03:02
He bought businesses that we're going under there and turn them around his knowledge of the way the laws were and how to file taxes was exceptionally intelligent quit hating on him cuz he did what any one of you would have done nuff said plus most of those businesses he bought that were under he improved and made successful do your research
Chris R.05/30/2019 02:47
But he's still out prez...love that guy
Carlos N.05/30/2019 02:22
Idiot
Mark E.05/29/2019 21:52
Just here gathering some salt for my popcorn whilst watching Muller resign.
Dave D.05/29/2019 20:22
Democrats are a bunch of cry babies
Jimbob L.05/29/2019 16:57
People commenting that cant buid a cake. I respect anybody that tries he may has lost a billion but he made 3.5 billion I'd call that winning!
Tom R.05/29/2019 03:40
Lol!! This is old, old news. Trump himself said he lost that money back in the 80s and 90s...then made it back...then wrote Art of the Comeback about it. But NY Times takes a page right out of Rachel Maddow’s playbook with this “bombshell breaking news” only to have it blow up in their faces.
Keith A.05/27/2019 11:06
It's a lie people....lol omg y'all believe anything the left wing media says....start.thinking for yourselves for once 😄
Ramirez G.05/27/2019 04:35
yes it's true he did loose a billion dollars , but in 1997 he wrote a book about it called "The art of the comeback" and promoted his book in 1988 at the Oprah Winfrey Show. and the book is on amazon.com now. New York times with their talented team just found out this information this year, but I guess to the people that do research about that , was common knowledge to them since 1997......
Bo K.05/26/2019 22:43
Trump is the man ! Your comments on here really show your a bunch of panty waste people
Agus T.05/26/2019 14:15
The great orange leader have never done anything wrong, any wrongdoing on the past, now and on the future will always be somebody’s fault, either Hillary’s emails, immigrants or Muslims.
Ramón L.05/26/2019 01:25
You do not know anything about business. In real state his business during 80's and 90's occurred biggest lost. Similar in 2008-2010. Take lost not make you best or worst business man. And you bounce of democrat are scared about the grate was he is making in everything.
David A.05/25/2019 22:29
Haha look at them 😂 Trump 2020