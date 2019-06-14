Trump Urged to Fire Kellyanne Conway

Should Trump Fire Kellyanne Conway?

President Trump has been advised to fire Kellyanne Conway based on a report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel for being a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act — a law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in campaign politics at work. The Hatch Act of 1939, officially An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities, is a United States federal law whose main provision prohibits employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president, vice-president, and certain designated high-level officials, from engaging in some forms of political activity. (according to usa.gov) It went into law on August 2, 1939. The law was named for Senator Carl Hatch of New Mexico. It was most recently amended in 2012.

Conway made statements on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC. The agency has no enforcement powers, so it would be up to Trump to discipline her. The White House immediately blasted the report, saying it was “deeply flawed” and violated Conway’s constitutional right to free speech. It came hours before White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her resignation to the Trump administration after a instable tenure marked by attacks on the media, dissemination of false information and the near-disappearance of the daily press briefing.

President Donald Trump said he won’t fire White House adviser Kellyanne Conway following a government watchdog’s recommendation she be removed from federal service for disparaging Democratic presidential candidates in her official political capacity as a senior White House adviser. “No, I’m not going to fire her,” Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News. “She’s been loyal.” Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from conducting politics while acting in their capacity as a federal employee, the independent U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report released.

Brut.