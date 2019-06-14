Trump Urged to Fire Kellyanne Conway
"You're Fired!"? The U.S. Office of Special Counsel wants President Trump to fire Kellyanne Conway for repeatedly violating ethics laws. Is this the end for the president's most loyal mouthpiece? ⚖️
Should Trump Fire Kellyanne Conway?
President Trump has been advised to fire Kellyanne Conway based on a report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel for being a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act — a law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in campaign politics at work. The Hatch Act of 1939, officially An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities, is a United States federal law whose main provision prohibits employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president, vice-president, and certain designated high-level officials, from engaging in some forms of political activity. (according to usa.gov) It went into law on August 2, 1939. The law was named for Senator Carl Hatch of New Mexico. It was most recently amended in 2012.
Conway made statements on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC. The agency has no enforcement powers, so it would be up to Trump to discipline her. The White House immediately blasted the report, saying it was “deeply flawed” and violated Conway’s constitutional right to free speech. It came hours before White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her resignation to the Trump administration after a instable tenure marked by attacks on the media, dissemination of false information and the near-disappearance of the daily press briefing.
President Donald Trump said he won’t fire White House adviser Kellyanne Conway following a government watchdog’s recommendation she be removed from federal service for disparaging Democratic presidential candidates in her official political capacity as a senior White House adviser. “No, I’m not going to fire her,” Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News. “She’s been loyal.” Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from conducting politics while acting in their capacity as a federal employee, the independent U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report released.
303 comments
Roy H.07/01/2019 04:07
She will soon be in the same zoo with fear Sara!!
Tony M.07/01/2019 03:47
The whole administration is in violation of something they all crooks. 📢
Barb M.07/01/2019 02:04
The whole Trump regime have broken the laws of our constitution. They are lying to their base and everyone in the world. It is very scary seeing all the criminals in the Trump regime. Trump is the most dangerous president in American history.
Paul C.07/01/2019 01:56
The dumbrats hate her because she is smarter and quicker than any of them!!!
Mike L.07/01/2019 01:48
She’s a lying clown just sarah sanders, trump and his whole administration !
Rosie B.07/01/2019 01:16
Dumb witch.
Larry S.07/01/2019 00:44
She is lying,her mouth is moving !
Richard W.07/01/2019 00:31
Utter nonsense.... The Clintons took in MILLIONS while she was SoS, and no one said a word...
Jeff K.06/30/2019 23:07
Someone get her out of the sun, for Christ's sake.
Alice T.06/30/2019 23:02
Like Trump Conway doesn’t know what to say and when to say it .
Lee J.06/30/2019 22:32
She's a embarrassment to the White House as well as her boss Trump himself
Scott W.06/30/2019 22:03
You GO GIRL!!!
Judy L.06/30/2019 21:33
Another example of what is wrong
Marti G.06/30/2019 19:40
He'll no! She's only saying what we are all thinking.
Michael P.06/30/2019 19:13
So many haters have nothing better to do than to spew more hate .... unbelievable....
Vera H.06/30/2019 18:50
I can’t stand her,never liked her and when she first started, I couldn’t stand her then!!!💋
Jim S.06/30/2019 17:56
POTUS will not take action as he has firmly established that he feels he is above all laws of the U.S. as well as the U.S. Constitution.
Rocky A.06/30/2019 17:20
B.S.
Mark S.06/30/2019 16:51
she needs to kick rocks and go away
Ronald W.06/30/2019 16:47
Since when do laws matter? Or morals? Or honesty? Or family values?