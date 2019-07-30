Trump vs. American Cities

President Donald Trump continues to attack prominent U.S. lawmakers

President Donald Trump has a habit of trashing American cities and officials who run them. His most recent target is Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore. Over the weekend, Trump claimed Cummings had been a “brutal bully” to the “great men and women of Border Patrol” over inhumane conditions in detention facilities at the southwest border. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” he tweeted. “…As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump’s tweets have also taken aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke out this weekend after the president made several racist statements about Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ majority-black district, which encompasses more than half of Baltimore. Pelosi spoke out in support of Cummings, whom she called “a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague.”

President Donald Trump continues to attack prominent U.S. lawmakers suggesting their home districts were “failing” and “disgusting.” His comments were in stark contrast to claims he made when he criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for supposedly calling America “garbage.” (She didn’t exactly do that) While Baltimore has faced a number of serious issues over the years — a ProPublica story, for instance, outlined the rising criminal justice problems, over-policing, and poverty plaguing the highly segregated portions of west Baltimore — many have since criticized Trump’s decision to overlook the city’s positive aspects, noting that he had the ability to help address the root causes of it’s more extreme problems.

