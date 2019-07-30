Trump vs. American Cities
Baltimore's “rat-infested.” Chicago’s “a total disaster.” They're “screwing up New York.” President Trump has had quite the habit of verbally attacking American cities throughout his career.
President Donald Trump continues to attack prominent U.S. lawmakers
President Donald Trump has a habit of trashing American cities and officials who run them. His most recent target is Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore. Over the weekend, Trump claimed Cummings had been a “brutal bully” to the “great men and women of Border Patrol” over inhumane conditions in detention facilities at the southwest border. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” he tweeted. “…As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”
Trump’s tweets have also taken aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke out this weekend after the president made several racist statements about Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ majority-black district, which encompasses more than half of Baltimore. Pelosi spoke out in support of Cummings, whom she called “a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague.”
President Donald Trump continues to attack prominent U.S. lawmakers suggesting their home districts were “failing” and “disgusting.” His comments were in stark contrast to claims he made when he criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for supposedly calling America “garbage.” (She didn’t exactly do that) While Baltimore has faced a number of serious issues over the years — a ProPublica story, for instance, outlined the rising criminal justice problems, over-policing, and poverty plaguing the highly segregated portions of west Baltimore — many have since criticized Trump’s decision to overlook the city’s positive aspects, noting that he had the ability to help address the root causes of it’s more extreme problems.
227 comments
Temirbulatov A.08/31/2019 09:43
It's true I drive trough those city's and believe me they are most part bad , recently pu a load from Boston went trough mass Ave and people shooting drugs right on the streets
Chris G.08/31/2019 04:52
Cities runned by democrats...but they don't like being pointed out
Gary S.08/29/2019 03:48
Because it's the truth. All shitholes
Ramon R.08/29/2019 00:35
Jajaja qué clase cabron
Awilda G.08/28/2019 22:08
HELLO FIX IT U ARE THE BOZO PRESIDENT
Todd S.08/28/2019 21:12
Because he's not making as much money as he wants to..he'll destroy our country out of spite....and if you people can't see that ...or refuse to see it...im done with you and trying to help you see. All politicians promise things, then go back on them...but this guy.....
Ken R.08/28/2019 02:53
But he's right. What are all those cities trashy. Oh yeah they're all ran by democrats
David B.08/27/2019 21:53
THE DEMS ARE REALLY GOING TO START PUSHING THESE BULLSIT PROPAGANDA LIES THE CLOSER WE GET TO ELECTIONS DONT FALL FOR IT
Maxine W.08/27/2019 20:47
Don't know anything about all the other cities but personally I want no part of Chicago, I love my Cubbies but will not go there to watch them, I value my life.
Dave B.08/27/2019 18:41
He's 100% correct and since Colorado has legalized weed it's turning into a dump as well! Thanks democrats!
Mu J.08/27/2019 18:04
He a business man and bad place mean bad business
Hafez D.08/26/2019 23:38
But is the truth
CJoe C.08/26/2019 22:13
If the shoe fits ...... wear it. The truth is often painful. Thanks President Trump
William S.08/26/2019 03:57
MOVE to RUSSIA
Mike M.08/25/2019 22:56
So what? Liberals have a problem with attacking everything and everyone.
Tony S.08/25/2019 16:53
Just telling the truth
James E.08/25/2019 13:13
Hard to FACE the truth!!!!!! This IS a dirty country,,compared to others!!!!
Terry C.08/25/2019 10:23
Truth hurts
Bev W.08/25/2019 06:42
that idiot said vibrant city,baltimore,,,,,,,,lmfao,,,,mr.trump tellit like it is a shithole
Ruben H.08/25/2019 03:56
MAGA 2020 and GUNOWNERS for TRUMP