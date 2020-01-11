Trump vs. Biden: Covid 19
First time voter on why the 2020 election is so important
The 102-year-old voter
Militia leader called the 'Bundy sniper' runs for Idaho state Senate seat
Trump vs. Biden on taxes
The story of Betty Riddle: from prisoner to paralegal and activist
Jackie K.4 minutes
Nathan C.10 minutes
Ivan B.13 minutes
Nassuf H.15 minutes
Kyle D.19 minutes
Phoenix L.20 minutes
Thamer Q.26 minutes
Om P.27 minutes
Paul M.35 minutes
