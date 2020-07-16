back

Trump vs. Biden on building the economy

"Broadband," "farmers," and "infrastructure." Two presidential candidates... One very similar speech.

07/16/2020 1:10 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:34

    Trump vs. Biden on building the economy

  2. 5:29

    Timeline: The White House's coronavirus death estimate

  3. 6:43

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

  4. 3:35

    Who is Roger Stone?

  5. 4:00

    Trump and face masks, a timeline

  6. 5:15

    What is QAnon?

10 comments

  • Carol B.
    26 minutes

    Yep!!

  • José R.
    38 minutes

    https://youtu.be/KQ-YjGmpO4Q

  • JM B.
    an hour

    WHOSE PROVIDING THE SAME RHETORICS. DIFF FACES SAME VOICES😈😈😈😈😈😈

  • Shannon B.
    an hour

    Biden has a four year plan and Dontard doesn't know what day it is.

  • Sumaiya I.
    an hour

    Copycat Trump

  • Jerome P.
    2 hours

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger

  • Kenyada W.
    2 hours

    Democrats and Republicans lie, lie, lie just to get in office you can't trust neither one of them.😟

  • M T.
    2 hours

    You can copy it but don't make it look obvious

  • Alejandro C.
    2 hours

    Trump is such a disgusting Human

  • Taku S.
    2 hours

    Superman