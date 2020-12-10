back
Trump vs. Biden on health care
Obamacare is… "Terrible." - Donald Trump "One of President Obama's greatest achievements." - Joe Biden. Here's a look at Trump vs. Biden on health care.
10/12/2020 3:58 PM
31 comments
Jarryd S.14 hours
I got fined 2 years in a row for not having insurance. Ty president Trump for stepping in and stopping Obamacare
Marva B.17 hours
Joe Biden and I know you telling the truth and I just cussed it don't going Donald Trump out he's a no good for nothing but we going to win this thing God is tired of his neck and I am too he's trying to tear down President Obama's Legacy because he don't have nothing to stand on but lies that's all Donald Trump have the stand on his lies
Jessica D.a day
From my understanding, trump liked Obamacare just not the cost of it. It cost more than normal insurance, and it penalized you if you couldn't afford it and lived without insurance during tax time. Am I wrong
Debra F.a day
Vote blue get the cruel maniac out of the White House Biden Harris 2020
Jessica A.a day
TRUMP 2020
Richard L.a day
Par de nacos corrientes apestosos, como presidentes dan lastima
Shuja W.2 days
Health issue is big problem in USA. No party has permanent solution of this problem up till now. It is very difficult to provide affordable health care in capitalism because the soul of capitalism is to make money.
JJ B.2 days
tRumps health care:? Dig your own grave...
Patrik V.2 days
If Obamacare was called trumpcare that would be the greatest thing on the world,best,best absolutley... Its his ego that matters,that is it and nothing more.... He can't live with something great Obama did and was caled after him.. Poor,poor man this joker is
Carol K.2 days
So wait. You and the Republicans have had 4 years to present a new plan. With just about 23 days left to your administration where is it??? Oh you said 2 weeks. Let’s go.
Robert B.3 days
Trump's full of sh.t
Paul W.3 days
Biden’s plan - improve what is here now Trumps plan - replace it with a new plan that has been in planning for 4 years without one detail released past how it’s better than Obama
Bill W.3 days
Can someone tell me why fact checkers have not cover this post an let people know that it is filled with lies. Oh that’s right because it is Biden who has lied.
Mike W.3 days
You are out of your mind
Jeff T.3 days
OHH NO OBAMA, HILLARY, AND BIDEN HAVE JUST HAD EVIDENCE PLACED AGAINST THEM THAT THEY HAD SEAL TEAM 6 KILLED. Ohh boy, are they going down or what ;) TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP. You DEMOCRATS are in for one heck of a ride, the true American will stand tall and proud wile preserving our land. We will welcome all and protect all with our very own life's, just behave you crazy S**T'S
Tenzin P.3 days
Trump is real hero
John N.3 days
Why spend trillions on defence when you can spend it on healthcare? Free health or free rockets?
Craig N.3 days
Obamacare made health insurance unaffordable for millions of people.Take care of the poor, but the rest of us want to take care of OURSELVES in a free market, free country...
Jason S.3 days
Almost 4 years and we still have not seen Trump’s “great” replacement plan. The GOP controlled all 3 branches of government for 2 years and all they accomplished was a permanent tax break for corporations and the wealthy.
Dave F.3 days
you call yourself a Christian, that’s laughable. Who exactly is wanted here? By your ignorant statements I guess only people who think like you are to be tolerated. Hypocrite, But Trump has had 4 years, this country wasn’t in this mess until he scammed his way in.