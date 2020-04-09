back

Trump vs. Biden on Kenosha unrest

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have very different ways of addressing the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin...

09/04/2020 3:55 PM

357 comments

  • Jeff Ó.
    an hour

    Why is a cologne company telling me about presidential politics?

  • Neva B.
    2 hours

    Biden/Harris 2020

  • Craig H.
    2 hours

    Go Boden!

  • Frank P.
    2 hours

    Are we safe in a tRump America?

  • Richard F.
    3 hours

    Biden is a bellend

  • Calanta S.
    5 hours

    Wow

  • Kenneth B.
    5 hours

    Biden does't know if he's alive or not 😂

  • Nick C.
    6 hours

    A vote for biden will be like eating your own chit.

  • Alvin F.
    6 hours

    Funny how he condemns it now when it's affecting his polls, while him and Kamala start fund programs to bail out rioters arrested. The difference between "Trump's" militia, as he calls it, and ANTIFA/BLM is it's not funded by Republicans. Just because they support Trump doesn't mean he is behind it. Just American citizens protecting their rights and neighbors.

  • Geoff L.
    7 hours

    You don't have to like Biden, or Democrats, to realize he'd do a better job than Trump... The valedictorian of any 2020 high school class would probably do a better job than Trump.

  • Jon T.
    7 hours

    Biden is educated compared to dumb guy who can't lead.

  • Jon T.
    7 hours

    BGGIST LIAR IS Trump. Almost 200 000 people have died in the US because Slow Trump.

  • Yasir C.
    7 hours

    Every time trump speaks makes me laugh, I mean how do u take the dude seriously 😂 America gave a rich Clown a chance to run the country, and look at the damage he has cause 🤦🏾‍♂️, sad days we live in

  • Mary W.
    8 hours

    Big difference between these two men. One is divisive, can’t speak well, has horrible hair and a bubble butt. The other is calming, speaks well and looks fitter. Get out and vote!

  • Sayed A.
    8 hours

    Everything has an end which can only be avoided or delayed with luck and wisdom. I think another term of Trump should be end of American leadership.

  • Diane R.
    8 hours

    Biden why you bail criminals out you are cause riots

  • Gustavo J.
    9 hours

    This November VOTE .

  • Beth C.
    11 hours

    Nobody is safe in trumps America nobody not even republicans

  • Duop S.
    12 hours

    Biden is winning this race

  • Joshua A.
    12 hours

    https://youtu.be/WoUDq2ukqRw

