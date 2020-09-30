Trump vs. Biden on racial insensitivity

The history of the Green New Deal
Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike
New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana
First Trump-Biden debate: insults over substance
Lizzo's message to young voters
Trump on white supremacy
218 comments
Consuelo H.an hour
Trump is following the food steps of President Maduro
Ronald R.an hour
Joe Biden said, I am the Democrat party... So, the Democrats are incompetent and delusional.
Davy S.an hour
47 years in politics and Biden has done what for racial harmony? He was against integrated schools, implemented a crime law that affected predominantly Blacks, said on live TV that poor kids can be just as smart as White kids. The list goes on.
Jeff M.2 hours
brut is full of crap
Seth B.2 hours
It is a racist place
Trish G.3 hours
Everybody in the world now thinks America is full of stupid voters. How anyone could elect Trump Is beyond the comprehension of 90% of the rest of the world
Belinda M.5 hours
New moderator please
Claire C.5 hours
America is a racist place. History is a proven fact of that. Statistics are a proven fact of that. America is a horrible place. Police are out of control serial killers with badges. Most of the rich are corrupt. The health service can refuse to treat the sick if people are poor. Pathetic rules. Oh and a big fat corrupt liar is president right now.
Phillip K.6 hours
Someone take this prick out
Alfredo V.6 hours
Well said me Biden
Janine C.6 hours
Left an right wing its coming from the same bird.
Andrew R.7 hours
https://youtu.be/wRkq3_DYj_o
Solar F.7 hours
Lol the audacity of Biden calling someone a racist. Yeah, Trump is a racist, and so are you.
Bernd S.7 hours
Vote this clown out. November
Bernd S.7 hours
This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Bernd S.7 hours
What can one expect of a Nation which values "Freedom of Speech" higher than Life (=functioning healthcare etc.) They rather allow literal NAZI-parades incl. tiki-torches, Swastikas and Antisemitist shoutings, than improve their social security... They are proud of having defeated the NAZIs, and let them grow within their own Nation. Thankfully it's a minority, but a very LOUD minority. And those who shout the loudest get the attention.
Elaine R.7 hours
What an idiot
Suzan S.8 hours
They should teach people that DerTrumpenFuhrer is a HORRIBLE
Ishsaq H.9 hours
Moron
Stephen M.9 hours
Stop calling your self Irish for the irish vote ....you haven't mine or half the country either