Trump vs. Biden on racial insensitivity

"He's the racist." During the first presidential debate, Trump and Biden slammed each other's record on racial justice.

09/30/2020 4:25 AM

218 comments

  • Consuelo H.
    an hour

    Trump is following the food steps of President Maduro

  • Ronald R.
    an hour

    Joe Biden said, I am the Democrat party... So, the Democrats are incompetent and delusional.

  • Davy S.
    an hour

    47 years in politics and Biden has done what for racial harmony? He was against integrated schools, implemented a crime law that affected predominantly Blacks, said on live TV that poor kids can be just as smart as White kids. The list goes on.

  • Jeff M.
    2 hours

    brut is full of crap

  • Seth B.
    2 hours

    It is a racist place

  • Trish G.
    3 hours

    Everybody in the world now thinks America is full of stupid voters. How anyone could elect Trump Is beyond the comprehension of 90% of the rest of the world

  • Belinda M.
    5 hours

    New moderator please

  • Claire C.
    5 hours

    America is a racist place. History is a proven fact of that. Statistics are a proven fact of that. America is a horrible place. Police are out of control serial killers with badges. Most of the rich are corrupt. The health service can refuse to treat the sick if people are poor. Pathetic rules. Oh and a big fat corrupt liar is president right now.

  • Phillip K.
    6 hours

    Someone take this prick out

  • Alfredo V.
    6 hours

    Well said me Biden

  • Janine C.
    6 hours

    Left an right wing its coming from the same bird.

  • Andrew R.
    7 hours

    https://youtu.be/wRkq3_DYj_o

  • Solar F.
    7 hours

    Lol the audacity of Biden calling someone a racist. Yeah, Trump is a racist, and so are you.

  • Bernd S.
    7 hours

    Vote this clown out. November

  • Bernd S.
    7 hours

    This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Bernd S.
    7 hours

    What can one expect of a Nation which values "Freedom of Speech" higher than Life (=functioning healthcare etc.) They rather allow literal NAZI-parades incl. tiki-torches, Swastikas and Antisemitist shoutings, than improve their social security... They are proud of having defeated the NAZIs, and let them grow within their own Nation. Thankfully it's a minority, but a very LOUD minority. And those who shout the loudest get the attention.

  • Elaine R.
    7 hours

    What an idiot

  • Suzan S.
    8 hours

    They should teach people that DerTrumpenFuhrer is a HORRIBLE

  • Ishsaq H.
    9 hours

    Moron

  • Stephen M.
    9 hours

    Stop calling your self Irish for the irish vote ....you haven't mine or half the country either

