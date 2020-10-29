back

Trump vs. Biden on taxes

If you haven't made up your mind yet, here's where Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on taxes.

10/29/2020 3:58 PM
4 comments

  • Cheick T.
    18 minutes

    Binen semble avoir une maladie chronique .

  • Malack S.
    19 minutes

    We know where that Orange baboon stand is with taxes. Get that A*****e out of the White House.

  • Rahul V.
    33 minutes

    Biden ❤️

  • Aaron F.
    44 minutes

    The people or the 3 stripes. Nuff said

