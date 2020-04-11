back

Trump vs. Biden on the election results

Trump: "Frankly, we did win this election." Biden: "We're on track to win this election." Who will win the election? Trump and Biden both predict victory...

11/04/2020 1:27 PM
70 comments

  • Jalil B.
    20 minutes

    Unfortunate to see twice almost 3 million more votes the candidate Clinton and Biden have and lose the election.

  • Anita P.
    an hour

    Patience folks, everything is going along as it should given the record number of ballots to be counted. Nearly every election there are votes being counted after election day. It's the way our elections have always worked. Nothing unusual going on at this point other than Trump threatening a law suit and demanding voting be stopped before they are all counted.🤨

  • Hoài P.
    an hour

    .

  • Chris A.
    an hour

    Trumps gonna drain the swamp their all shifting their trousers

  • Mary B.
    2 hours

    trump doesn't want the mail in votes counted because he knows the majority of them are going to be for Biden. If ballots were legally sent in and still need to be counted, then they need to be counted regardless of what trump says. LEGALLY RECEIVED BALLOTS ACCORDING TO EACH STATE ELECTION LAWS SHOULD AND WILL BE COUNTED regardless of what trump says.

  • André L.
    2 hours

    Trump doesn't know the meaning of the word "Humility"

  • Ivette A.
    3 hours

    Trump presidente 2020 🙏🙏

  • Saladin B.
    3 hours

    Biden is cheating with mail vote

  • Ina P.
    3 hours

    I'll wait until later today when it's official.Going to go chill out...no clear winner yet.

  • Ina P.
    3 hours

    No Trump you are an embarrassment to our country.The rest of the world thinks you are a big joke....being polite here.

  • Grazyna S.
    3 hours

    Hero ! 🇵🇱👍President Trump!

  • Heiner S.
    3 hours

    ....erstaunlich knapp aber wenn Biden Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin und Michigan gewinnt wird es reichen👍

  • Diane C.
    3 hours

    All voting has stopped. Counting the ballets is not the same

  • Gregorio R.
    3 hours

    What a stupid president trying to stop the counting of votes who does that I know a idiot

  • Erik W.
    3 hours

    Well, I don't want to put any feathers on my hat, but maybe still risk a prediction. Probably the Democrats will win. And only then do their problems begin. In order to win, they have sold their souls to a very extreme, undemocratic and even racist faction within what they believe to be their ranks. Many Democrats have integrity, but now they will have to engage in this internal struggle. More corpses will fall, literally or figuratively, than under Trump I fear. We will see.

  • Mary C.
    4 hours

    Trump is the embarrassment here, every vote must be counted.

  • Philip Y.
    4 hours

    Trump is now losing Michigan and Wisconsin.. Lol

  • Barbara E.
    4 hours

    Biden will win.

  • Linda B.
    4 hours

    Intervention...for our true winner Donald Trump

  • Jenny J.
    4 hours

    What happened in the Senate?

