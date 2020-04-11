back
Trump vs. Biden on the election results
Trump: "Frankly, we did win this election." Biden: "We're on track to win this election." Who will win the election? Trump and Biden both predict victory...
11/04/2020 1:27 PM
70 comments
Jalil B.20 minutes
Unfortunate to see twice almost 3 million more votes the candidate Clinton and Biden have and lose the election.
Anita P.an hour
Patience folks, everything is going along as it should given the record number of ballots to be counted. Nearly every election there are votes being counted after election day. It's the way our elections have always worked. Nothing unusual going on at this point other than Trump threatening a law suit and demanding voting be stopped before they are all counted.🤨
Hoài P.an hour
.
Chris A.an hour
Trumps gonna drain the swamp their all shifting their trousers
Mary B.2 hours
trump doesn't want the mail in votes counted because he knows the majority of them are going to be for Biden. If ballots were legally sent in and still need to be counted, then they need to be counted regardless of what trump says. LEGALLY RECEIVED BALLOTS ACCORDING TO EACH STATE ELECTION LAWS SHOULD AND WILL BE COUNTED regardless of what trump says.
André L.2 hours
Trump doesn't know the meaning of the word "Humility"
Ivette A.3 hours
Trump presidente 2020 🙏🙏
Saladin B.3 hours
Biden is cheating with mail vote
Ina P.3 hours
I'll wait until later today when it's official.Going to go chill out...no clear winner yet.
Ina P.3 hours
No Trump you are an embarrassment to our country.The rest of the world thinks you are a big joke....being polite here.
Grazyna S.3 hours
Hero ! 🇵🇱👍President Trump!
Heiner S.3 hours
....erstaunlich knapp aber wenn Biden Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin und Michigan gewinnt wird es reichen👍
Diane C.3 hours
All voting has stopped. Counting the ballets is not the same
Gregorio R.3 hours
What a stupid president trying to stop the counting of votes who does that I know a idiot
Erik W.3 hours
Well, I don't want to put any feathers on my hat, but maybe still risk a prediction. Probably the Democrats will win. And only then do their problems begin. In order to win, they have sold their souls to a very extreme, undemocratic and even racist faction within what they believe to be their ranks. Many Democrats have integrity, but now they will have to engage in this internal struggle. More corpses will fall, literally or figuratively, than under Trump I fear. We will see.
Mary C.4 hours
Trump is the embarrassment here, every vote must be counted.
Philip Y.4 hours
Trump is now losing Michigan and Wisconsin.. Lol
Barbara E.4 hours
Biden will win.
Linda B.4 hours
Intervention...for our true winner Donald Trump
Jenny J.4 hours
What happened in the Senate?