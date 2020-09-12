Trump vs. Biden on the second wave of Covid
People Donald Trump doesn’t know
The life of Rudy Giuliani
Meet the Trump campaign's voter fraud witnesses
Ex-cop supports defunding the police
I should run for Congress
1 president. Trump was impeached so...
Trump is just a pathological liar and the pandemic himself
trump, if he never had the script there, he would either be speach less or he would sprout out garbage
Biden is right that all coronavirus life saving programs should be global. Making sure that world people are vaccinated is the best way to prevent the disease from returning. Thank you Biden for your kindness to the human regardless who they are.
Trump is overconfident and biden is optimistic about virus to be end.
The Clown Trump talks about what he thinks will happen in his La La La land the true Leader Biden speaks the truth of what America will go through in reality. That's the difference between a leader and a Clown.
trump says ''... the death rate has dropped by 85% since April'' He must be living on the planet Mars or just lying. I think LYING is the better word. This idiot has fooled millions of people for a long time.
I only see one President...the other is an almost President that didn't cover their tracks very well when cheating😂😂😂😂
If you believe trump we are rounding the curve but, of course we have been rounding the curve trump says since March.
One is lying 🤷♀️
Trump should NOT take credit for doing something about the virus. He totally abandoned it. And now? How dare he take credit that he had nothing to do with. Really pathetic!
The truth is not easy to swallow... the lies are more convenient to tell...
Trump is a pathological liar.
Trump never stop. If we get the truth we can help our families and others with this pandemic. May God Bless America 🇺🇸 and all her people....and all other countries.
You guys run a tight circus over there
Who will fund WHO Americans ?
One inspires courage and hope, while the other inspires fear
Trump is a lunitic lier Biden is telling the truth!
Both of these are same shitt just in a different color!!!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
22 comments
George L.16 minutes
I should run for Congress
Nick O.19 minutes
1 president. Trump was impeached so...
Jadan M.22 minutes
Trump is just a pathological liar and the pandemic himself
Christine M.25 minutes
trump, if he never had the script there, he would either be speach less or he would sprout out garbage
Cabdiqaadir O.26 minutes
Biden is right that all coronavirus life saving programs should be global. Making sure that world people are vaccinated is the best way to prevent the disease from returning. Thank you Biden for your kindness to the human regardless who they are.
WaJahat R.35 minutes
Trump is overconfident and biden is optimistic about virus to be end.
Fatimah M.37 minutes
The Clown Trump talks about what he thinks will happen in his La La La land the true Leader Biden speaks the truth of what America will go through in reality. That's the difference between a leader and a Clown.
Mel O.37 minutes
trump says ''... the death rate has dropped by 85% since April'' He must be living on the planet Mars or just lying. I think LYING is the better word. This idiot has fooled millions of people for a long time.
Dustin C.an hour
I only see one President...the other is an almost President that didn't cover their tracks very well when cheating😂😂😂😂
Diana C.an hour
If you believe trump we are rounding the curve but, of course we have been rounding the curve trump says since March.
Marcie A.an hour
One is lying 🤷♀️
Maria S.an hour
Trump should NOT take credit for doing something about the virus. He totally abandoned it. And now? How dare he take credit that he had nothing to do with. Really pathetic!
Bruno R.an hour
The truth is not easy to swallow... the lies are more convenient to tell...
Dean B.an hour
Trump is a pathological liar.
Joan W.an hour
Trump never stop. If we get the truth we can help our families and others with this pandemic. May God Bless America 🇺🇸 and all her people....and all other countries.
Jamie M.an hour
You guys run a tight circus over there
Ibrar K.an hour
Who will fund WHO Americans ?
Evalsam E.an hour
One inspires courage and hope, while the other inspires fear
Arn B.an hour
Trump is a lunitic lier Biden is telling the truth!
Teodoros C.an hour
Both of these are same shitt just in a different color!!!