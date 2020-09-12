back

Trump vs. Biden on the second wave of Covid

Two presidents, two messages on the Covid crisis.

12/09/2020 5:45 PM
22 comments

  • George L.
    16 minutes

    I should run for Congress

  • Nick O.
    19 minutes

    1 president. Trump was impeached so...

  • Jadan M.
    22 minutes

    Trump is just a pathological liar and the pandemic himself

  • Christine M.
    25 minutes

    trump, if he never had the script there, he would either be speach less or he would sprout out garbage

  • Cabdiqaadir O.
    26 minutes

    Biden is right that all coronavirus life saving programs should be global. Making sure that world people are vaccinated is the best way to prevent the disease from returning. Thank you Biden for your kindness to the human regardless who they are.

  • WaJahat R.
    35 minutes

    Trump is overconfident and biden is optimistic about virus to be end.

  • Fatimah M.
    37 minutes

    The Clown Trump talks about what he thinks will happen in his La La La land the true Leader Biden speaks the truth of what America will go through in reality. That's the difference between a leader and a Clown.

  • Mel O.
    37 minutes

    trump says ''... the death rate has dropped by 85% since April'' He must be living on the planet Mars or just lying. I think LYING is the better word. This idiot has fooled millions of people for a long time.

  • Dustin C.
    an hour

    I only see one President...the other is an almost President that didn't cover their tracks very well when cheating😂😂😂😂

  • Diana C.
    an hour

    If you believe trump we are rounding the curve but, of course we have been rounding the curve trump says since March.

  • Marcie A.
    an hour

    One is lying 🤷‍♀️

  • Maria S.
    an hour

    Trump should NOT take credit for doing something about the virus. He totally abandoned it. And now? How dare he take credit that he had nothing to do with. Really pathetic!

  • Bruno R.
    an hour

    The truth is not easy to swallow... the lies are more convenient to tell...

  • Dean B.
    an hour

    Trump is a pathological liar.

  • Joan W.
    an hour

    Trump never stop. If we get the truth we can help our families and others with this pandemic. May God Bless America 🇺🇸 and all her people....and all other countries.

  • Jamie M.
    an hour

    You guys run a tight circus over there

  • Ibrar K.
    an hour

    Who will fund WHO Americans ?

  • Evalsam E.
    an hour

    One inspires courage and hope, while the other inspires fear

  • Arn B.
    an hour

    Trump is a lunitic lier Biden is telling the truth!

  • Teodoros C.
    an hour

    Both of these are same shitt just in a different color!!!

