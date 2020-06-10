back

Trump vs Biden on toughness

What makes someone tough? Trump and Biden seem to disagree...

10/06/2020 4:44 PM
47 comments

  • Sandra B.
    5 hours

    Sounds like Trumpers sjouke have!

  • Taylor S.
    5 hours

    Who cares. Biden lets kids touch his leg hairs at the pool. Hes a sicko.

  • Kennedy A.
    6 hours

    Shows up with the biggest mask I have ever seen

  • Jim G.
    6 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Rene R.
    7 hours

    Biden!!!!!

  • MD W.
    7 hours

    Plague on Donald Trump and Long live Joe Baiden

  • Simon F.
    7 hours

    doesn't matter who next president but not MONSTER TRUMP

  • Māori P.
    8 hours

    Just proved the world that vaccine is useless. The drugs he used to heal will be available within days on the market. Strke🎳🎳🎳

  • Roo M.
    8 hours

    Biden the looser. Go get him trumpy

  • Alondra S.
    8 hours

    Sad. Hahaha. DT soooo fkc crazy

  • Rinshad K.
    10 hours

    Well done Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Kanil B.
    11 hours

    Mr. President Donald Trump, you are the president of USA if you are not wearing the mask being a leader of country how are you going to ask people to use mask in country. You are a example of your country. We respect you.

  • Chad B.
    11 hours

    Pretty sure lining up your own son to haul in millions from foreign governments is not only an abuse of power it’s also lowered your dignity as a political servant. Next to the bafoon who thinks you don’t need a mask 😷 and wants to make it political; it was your presidency to lose. It doesn’t make you stronger not wearing a mask it makes you ignorant on what a pandemic is and how to slow it down. I am not waiting before the election or after the election for either of these sh!tballs to help the American people. Help yourself These two are apparently the best America has to offer. What a crock of 💩.

  • Ema O.
    11 hours

    Trump is a looser ❌👎

  • Ema O.
    11 hours

    Biden 2020🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🗳🗳🗳🗳

  • Ema O.
    11 hours

    Trump is the looser you have failed this nation what a shame 🤭

  • Nadine S.
    12 hours

    I want you too know we always has racism we always had murders gangsters and in rully kids. And poverty and unemployed people always complain but people can get jobs and discipline there children and drive thru shootings is part of some anger or kids not taught the right

  • Teresita S.
    12 hours

    VOTE BLUE

  • Annette J.
    13 hours

    So much anger in this country....soooo sad!

  • Rayco S.
    14 hours

    It's just a flu and the flu will gone like miracle in coming summer miracle quote by Trump and he got it in October

