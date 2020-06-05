Trump vs. every other U.S. president
"Mourning in America" vs. "Morning in America"
Sen. Chuck Schumer demands more testing for coronavirus
Trump vs. Trump
30 years of politics and climate change
Justin Trudeau announces immediate ban on assault-style firearms
A liar with no shame
WTF!!!
Civil war George Washington won in the war and Abeham Lincoln won the slaves war Who next is our civil war hero who to died for us in USA for our country this war will be world war 3 r coming so it’s show time
Now this puts the coronavirus in perspective. This great President and his incredible economy had to be destroyed. In an election year, enter the Coronavirus. The democrats and the President of China 🇨🇳 Xi Jinping endorsed Joe Biden. As a result of the Chinese Communist Coronavirus, the economy shut down. The opposition party blamed Trump. People got very sick. Some died, many recovered. The opposition party blamed Trump. Bottom line is Trump will win in November.
Such moronic verbal diarrhoea aimed at an audience of more morons
Fool
Hes got some nerve comparing himself to Lincoln. He's a joke
What an idiot!!! I can't believe he was voted for president!
What the hell is he babbling about now !
Idiotas porque não traduzem para o portuguez
Is It great yet
Vote no trump
Abraham Lincoln. Trump compares himself to him? You gotta be sh—�tin me.
Abraham Lincoln supporters did not run around carrying and waving confederate flags.
IYHINK “ CHUNKYBUNZ” IS FATHERZ SON AND EVERY PREZIDENT IN AL HIZ HUMANIMAL GLORY,HOLIDAY MOLE;!!!🗿👁🐆👁🗿🥶🖐🤑GIMME🖖🏾⚖️🧠📡📻🩸
It we the people that makes America great ! You Mr Trump need to be zone off the planet!
🤡💩
More sketches for SNL!
God I can’t stand this liar. He is the biggest loser of all presidents in history. He is a drama queen. Sick of hearing his mouth and lies
It’s pretty clear trump supporters know nothing about Abe Lincoln. Lincoln’s administration literally told the southern states they will abide by federal law and when they refused the remaining United States beat them into submission. So yeah these Trump supporters and protestors are poorly educated.
😂😂😂😂 and the world laughs 😂😂😂
42 comments
Hugo V.4 minutes
A liar with no shame
Brad T.5 minutes
WTF!!!
Harold L.5 minutes
Civil war George Washington won in the war and Abeham Lincoln won the slaves war Who next is our civil war hero who to died for us in USA for our country this war will be world war 3 r coming so it’s show time
Richard B.5 minutes
Now this puts the coronavirus in perspective. This great President and his incredible economy had to be destroyed. In an election year, enter the Coronavirus. The democrats and the President of China 🇨🇳 Xi Jinping endorsed Joe Biden. As a result of the Chinese Communist Coronavirus, the economy shut down. The opposition party blamed Trump. People got very sick. Some died, many recovered. The opposition party blamed Trump. Bottom line is Trump will win in November.
George C.5 minutes
Such moronic verbal diarrhoea aimed at an audience of more morons
Carlos R.7 minutes
Fool
Lynda B.9 minutes
Hes got some nerve comparing himself to Lincoln. He's a joke
Anamaria M.10 minutes
What an idiot!!! I can't believe he was voted for president!
Peggy T.13 minutes
What the hell is he babbling about now !
Helena S.14 minutes
Idiotas porque não traduzem para o portuguez
Mario G.15 minutes
Is It great yet
David G.15 minutes
Vote no trump
Gary B.15 minutes
Abraham Lincoln. Trump compares himself to him? You gotta be sh—�tin me. Abraham Lincoln supporters did not run around carrying and waving confederate flags.
Angelina A.16 minutes
IYHINK “ CHUNKYBUNZ” IS FATHERZ SON AND EVERY PREZIDENT IN AL HIZ HUMANIMAL GLORY,HOLIDAY MOLE;!!!🗿👁🐆👁🗿🥶🖐🤑GIMME🖖🏾⚖️🧠📡📻🩸
Manny S.16 minutes
It we the people that makes America great ! You Mr Trump need to be zone off the planet!
Sherri S.17 minutes
🤡💩
SP S.17 minutes
More sketches for SNL!
Michael W.20 minutes
God I can’t stand this liar. He is the biggest loser of all presidents in history. He is a drama queen. Sick of hearing his mouth and lies
Todd N.35 minutes
It’s pretty clear trump supporters know nothing about Abe Lincoln. Lincoln’s administration literally told the southern states they will abide by federal law and when they refused the remaining United States beat them into submission. So yeah these Trump supporters and protestors are poorly educated.
Tracey H.35 minutes
😂😂😂😂 and the world laughs 😂😂😂