Trump vs. every other U.S. president

"So who do you like better, Trump or Abraham Lincoln?"

05/06/2020 10:58 PM
42 comments

  • Hugo V.
    4 minutes

    A liar with no shame

  • Brad T.
    5 minutes

    WTF!!!

  • Harold L.
    5 minutes

    Civil war George Washington won in the war and Abeham Lincoln won the slaves war Who next is our civil war hero who to died for us in USA for our country this war will be world war 3 r coming so it’s show time

  • Richard B.
    5 minutes

    Now this puts the coronavirus in perspective. This great President and his incredible economy had to be destroyed. In an election year, enter the Coronavirus. The democrats and the President of China 🇨🇳 Xi Jinping endorsed Joe Biden. As a result of the Chinese Communist Coronavirus, the economy shut down. The opposition party blamed Trump. People got very sick. Some died, many recovered. The opposition party blamed Trump. Bottom line is Trump will win in November.

  • George C.
    5 minutes

    Such moronic verbal diarrhoea aimed at an audience of more morons

  • Carlos R.
    7 minutes

    Fool

  • Lynda B.
    9 minutes

    Hes got some nerve comparing himself to Lincoln. He's a joke

  • Anamaria M.
    10 minutes

    What an idiot!!! I can't believe he was voted for president!

  • Peggy T.
    13 minutes

    What the hell is he babbling about now !

  • Helena S.
    14 minutes

    Idiotas porque não traduzem para o portuguez

  • Mario G.
    15 minutes

    Is It great yet

  • David G.
    15 minutes

    Vote no trump

  • Gary B.
    15 minutes

    Abraham Lincoln. Trump compares himself to him? You gotta be sh—tin me. Abraham Lincoln supporters did not run around carrying and waving confederate flags.

  • Angelina A.
    16 minutes

    IYHINK “ CHUNKYBUNZ” IS FATHERZ SON AND EVERY PREZIDENT IN AL HIZ HUMANIMAL GLORY,HOLIDAY MOLE;!!!🗿👁🐆👁🗿🥶🖐🤑GIMME🖖🏾⚖️🧠📡📻🩸

  • Manny S.
    16 minutes

    It we the people that makes America great ! You Mr Trump need to be zone off the planet!

  • Sherri S.
    17 minutes

    🤡💩

  • SP S.
    17 minutes

    More sketches for SNL!

  • Michael W.
    20 minutes

    God I can’t stand this liar. He is the biggest loser of all presidents in history. He is a drama queen. Sick of hearing his mouth and lies

  • Todd N.
    35 minutes

    It’s pretty clear trump supporters know nothing about Abe Lincoln. Lincoln’s administration literally told the southern states they will abide by federal law and when they refused the remaining United States beat them into submission. So yeah these Trump supporters and protestors are poorly educated.

  • Tracey H.
    35 minutes

    😂😂😂😂 and the world laughs 😂😂😂