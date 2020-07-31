back
Trump vs. Obama on Voting
When it comes to voting, the current and former presidents each have a very different set of talking points. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
07/31/2020 9:04 PM
Lana L.23 minutes
Just start packing so we can fumigate before the next resident arrives.
Enoch S.24 minutes
Their is proof mail in ballets can be faked. Its actually happened.
Pablo G.29 minutes
He is talking about himself.
Miranda F.36 minutes
Ok sheep
Robyn L.44 minutes
Thank you President Obama. Truer words have never been said.
Tony F.an hour
The sound of his voice makes me puke
Caroline M.an hour
Trump is insane. I miss Obama!
Metin T.an hour
Your time is up Obama. This man was in office for 8 years and look at all of the protesting going on today. Trump is right, there’s so much potential fraud and screw ups that we don’t need a nut job like Biden in office. That guys been in politics for 40 years and he’s done nothing.
Anghelitah E.an hour
Liar 🤥......!
Marie R.an hour
Obama is the Biggest racist of them all
Scott M.an hour
Saying you must show up in person and have an ID to vote, isn’t discouraging voting. It’s encouraging legal voting.
Carmen A.an hour
Trump actually admitted if he loose he won't accept it
Muhammad U.an hour
Trump is right on this one
Daniel G.an hour
Wow
Banban M.an hour
Obama is useless racist while trump gives more jobs to latinos and black community. Liberals: obama is the best!
Mike J.an hour
Trump wants you to vote online so he can hack it again he even admitted to everyone he did
FerdousGazi F.2 hours
