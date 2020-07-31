back

Trump vs. Obama on Voting

When it comes to voting, the current and former presidents each have a very different set of talking points. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

07/31/2020 9:04 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:29

    Trump vs. Obama on Voting

  2. 5:02

    The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

  3. 6:39

    Barack Obama gives powerful eulogy at funeral for John Lewis

  4. 4:35

    "Guilty" or "Innocent" according to Trump

  5. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

  6. 2:39

    Timeline: Trump's prognosis of the COVID-19 crisis

17 comments

  • Lana L.
    23 minutes

    Just start packing so we can fumigate before the next resident arrives.

  • Enoch S.
    24 minutes

    Their is proof mail in ballets can be faked. Its actually happened.

  • Pablo G.
    29 minutes

    He is talking about himself.

  • Miranda F.
    36 minutes

    Ok sheep

  • Robyn L.
    44 minutes

    Thank you President Obama. Truer words have never been said.

  • Tony F.
    an hour

    The sound of his voice makes me puke

  • Caroline M.
    an hour

    Trump is insane. I miss Obama!

  • Metin T.
    an hour

    Your time is up Obama. This man was in office for 8 years and look at all of the protesting going on today. Trump is right, there’s so much potential fraud and screw ups that we don’t need a nut job like Biden in office. That guys been in politics for 40 years and he’s done nothing.

  • Anghelitah E.
    an hour

    Liar 🤥......!

  • Marie R.
    an hour

    Obama is the Biggest racist of them all

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    Saying you must show up in person and have an ID to vote, isn’t discouraging voting. It’s encouraging legal voting.

  • Carmen A.
    an hour

    Trump actually admitted if he loose he won't accept it

  • Muhammad U.
    an hour

    Trump is right on this one

  • Daniel G.
    an hour

    Wow

  • Banban M.
    an hour

    Obama is useless racist while trump gives more jobs to latinos and black community. Liberals: obama is the best!

  • Mike J.
    an hour

    Trump wants you to vote online so he can hack it again he even admitted to everyone he did

  • FerdousGazi F.
    2 hours

    New Investment Company Opening in India Looking for serious minded people who can work part-time or full-time within India, and it's surroundings who can work at the comfort of their homes during this pandemic period using their smart phones or laptops Earn up to R10000 Payment: Daily/Weekly or Monthly. If interested Mention your location around India, you can connect me right away or add me up WhatsApp via.+1 (209) 300-0755 . Only serious people needed.HURRY MORE MEMBERS ARE NEEDED