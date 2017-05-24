Trump vs The Pope

Donald J. Trump and Pope Francis might be opposites. What happens when they meet?
Demond P.05/29/2017 22:09
Did the pope just do what I think he did? Wow 😳
Nell D.05/28/2017 06:29
I think trump should build the wall and get on the other side of it. He doesn't act like an American he might be from Russia or another planet he knows nothing about ours nell
Jerry R.05/28/2017 04:09
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1797720480547429&id=1651327431853402 What happen on the trinity
Jesus P.05/27/2017 22:38
Fukk trump
Katherine R.05/27/2017 15:45
Who cares. The Pope and the Catholic Church are a bunch of liars and only serve one purpose, themselves.
William M.05/26/2017 13:46
Maybe I'm not a good Christian either because I don't give a damn about the Pope that's just the way it is
Dwight S.05/25/2017 14:16
Everyday this man we call president pisses me off with the look like yea i am fucking you so what you going to do. I voted against him but that didn't work, I guess its time to complain my state officials I must help take smug look off his face. The devil lives he actually thinks he is above the law. Seems that his dumbness might get him out of office. He not the guy to represent my country.
Samantha W.05/25/2017 12:08
I am an atheist, but since there are no other words to truly encompass how I feel about this Pope, I can only say, God Bless this man. He is truly a man of Christ, and although I disagree with some of his views on the LGBTQ community, etc, he is truly a leader we need in this world right now.
Blayze M.05/25/2017 10:49
Can we not pretend the pope is some poor noble guy that doesn't live among gold and riches for the rest of his life because some group of people need to believe in an ethereal sky daddy.
Dan B.05/25/2017 10:19
Anyone else think it was quite funny that he was washing the feet of poor people with aids. With pure gold jugs and bowls...
Elaine C.05/25/2017 08:38
the 2 of them are not christians, never will be, they are in it for power. 1 runs a pedophile church of kindness, with many cases pending. the other one lies lies makes deals for billions with people he hates, or so he said few months ago when he stopped them at airports across u s a .
Theresa H.05/25/2017 07:35
Trump speaks from a well...Trump perspective, call it what you want the list of disgusting descriptions of him go on. The pope is trying to speak not only from a Christian stand point but from a point that everyone should follow. He's trying to say that this world needs love. We need to love our neighbors and everyone in the world. Through that, is the only way we will have peace. Yet of course people will argue a bunch of other issues and dilemmas. But bottom line is that we need to show love to everyone.
Emerald K.05/25/2017 07:15
"OLIVE TREE FOR PEACE" lmaooooo TRUMP WILL PLUCK THOSE OLIVES AND THROW IT IN HIS DRY MARTINI LMAOOOOOO....
Joseph H.05/25/2017 06:22
Salim Manburgh he is the true face of religion...
Anthony R.05/25/2017 05:25
It's one thing to help someone but another to keep them poor, uneducated and dependent in order to get them to vote for you.
Ryan C.05/25/2017 05:22
The pope or any other Catholic does not know what a Christian is. Catholics are not Christian and the bible speaks against organized religions. The Catholic church only cares about power and money.
Moe N.05/25/2017 05:14
The"alt right" IS the same group that blew up the Oklahoma City government building remember ? !!!! Even the good white people know that The racist "alt right" and Trump came in with the ideology of changing a so called "fake government" to their advantage for a wonderful segregated USA but they had nothing to replace the government with that is inline with evolution so now destroying the World is their only option ! They feel that they have enough guns that they will be the lone survivors in the aftermath of an apocalyptic civil war , and that! my friends IS a better ALT for the racist at all costs ! GOD took down hitler and he will take Trump down as well ! Bullying IS against the law ! The racist whites are none other than bullies and they pick on who they feel is GOD's vulnerable people, The racist whites are the only child's of IMMIGRANTS that dont want to live side by side others !!!!!! We will fight for EQUALITY !!!!!! Even good white people are sick of them !!!!! We all have the right to be equally free amongst the GOD Blessed native Americans (in most cases Mexican in the southwest ) and Indian tribes , the Devil has taken the name of Christ and has destroyed the true meaning of peace and love !
Nigel B.05/25/2017 03:46
A man of the people my arse, he's the antichrist
Joe H.05/25/2017 03:20
Fake Pope
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 03:07
All ship must sail in the right direction..