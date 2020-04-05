Trump vs. Trump
23 comments
Louise L.8 minutes
Idiot in chief!
Rodney D.9 minutes
We’re in a panic now.
Justin H.9 minutes
Trump2020
Shikira F.13 minutes
Liar liar liar
Janet F.15 minutes
He is always contradicting himself 😂😂😂
Sohel M.16 minutes
mental 👞👞
Mohammed O.20 minutes
prank
Lillian M.21 minutes
What an idiot, an embarrassment to our Country the USA!
Hadi H.22 minutes
How Donald trump sleeps at night
Benita T.23 minutes
Moron
Faris E.23 minutes
بيفكرني بمرسي فشخ
Zach C.28 minutes
Would you rather he told everyone to panic?
Luis M.29 minutes
It's amazing how trump supporters hear what he says than days later didn't hear what he said, and call the media "fake news"... Trump has his sheeps 🐑 🐑 🐑 🐑 🐑 🐑 🐑 well trained. .😁😁😁
Eric G.31 minutes
He's definitely making America Great Again
Kotry S.31 minutes
His pathetic poor vocabulary is so shaming that I would be embarrassed to have him as my president. My son who's 8 or foreigners have much more sophisticated and wise language than him. Simply can't listen to him ramble.
Arjon L.32 minutes
Dementia?
Koanna K.33 minutes
Americans, please!!! SHARE IT!!! Spread it into internet! Let other know.
Joel R.33 minutes
MAGA... lol
Puneet B.33 minutes
Marijuana lover....boom
Nettie A.35 minutes
🤥🤥🤥🤡