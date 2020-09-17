back

Trump vs. Trump on the COVID-19 vaccine

Donald Trump doesn't always agree with Donald Trump when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine...

09/17/2020 7:58 PM

319 comments

  • Sean T.
    3 days

    Can we show some footage of Biden talking now 🤣

  • Maria B.
    4 days

    Schizophrenic much?? 😳😳😳😳

  • Keni S.
    5 days

    Wow! Watching this clip makes me sad. Can't people see or hear all these? Is trump not aware what he says is recorded for him to contradict himself all the time? 🙄

  • Simoy F.
    5 days

    No safe vaccine yet.

  • Carmen T.
    5 days

    Okay cockwomble supporter, I finally understand the why you support him..You are all bottom line stupid and racist.. you don’t have any other explanation for supporting a rapist, child molester and con artist..Be honest I’ll have more respect for you, because you stand for what you believe.. just don’t go around saying that he has done this and that, because you inability to do research and see facts makes you look brainless..

  • Martin D.
    5 days

    Trump is just an ignorant, lying pos

  • Margie B.
    5 days

    Running scared....looking for votes

  • Kevin S.
    5 days

    We in Australia wish you guys best of luck in getting Reid of this bafoon

  • John P.
    6 days

    Joe Biden Undermining science? What a f*#*^ hypocrit this president is!! The only world leader who knows better than anybody! Poor America! 🥴

  • Marie L.
    6 days

    Liar liar pants on fire

  • Linda W.
    6 days

    Again her soul has left her body when he says crazy things and that's every Day 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ron R.
    6 days

    How can anyone possibly support this moron anymore?

  • Simon H.
    6 days

    Does he really believe the crap that comes out of his hideous face?

  • Rod S.
    6 days

    This president really doesn't know what hes doing. Everybody knows that. A lot of people are saying.

  • Ardys H.
    6 days

    What other administration is he referring to? The Obama administration didn’t have to Invent some fake vaccine. There was no pandemic in the Obama/Biden years. They set up a pandemic response team that trump fired in 2018. He has no vaccine people. The trials will take a long time and no one knows what will be effective. He’s hedging and tRUMPY is desperate. Only will survive among losers and suckers

  • Marcel T.
    6 days

    The only way to tell more lies than he does is the wake up earlier than he does

  • Johannes J.
    6 days

    Trump 2020

  • Mike D.
    6 days

    One word PATHETIC!!

  • Bill K.
    6 days

    Shut up shitler

  • Noel B.
    6 days

    It is what it is.

