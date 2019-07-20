Trump Won’t Stop Angry Chanting at Rallies

Another day, another President Trump

President Trump never seems in a hurry to stop crowds at his rallies from angrily chanting. Just one day after claiming he was not happy with his supporters chanting, send her back, at that rally in Greenville, North Carolina in July 2019. President Trump seems to be already walking back that attempt to disavow. “You know what I m unhappy with? I m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can hate our country. I m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can say anti-Semitic things. That s what I`m unhappy with.”

Just minutes into his rally speech at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Trump referred to his 2015 campaign announcement as “a defining moment in America history,” adding to “ask them right there” as he pointed to the media covering the event. The crowd then chanted “CNN sucks,” a line that has become a staple at Trump campaign events, before Trump said that “there is a lot of fake news back there” and that the “amount of press we have tonight reminds me of the Academy Awards before it went political and their ratings went down the tubes.”

Trump had a similar chant in 2016 when he was a candidate, lock her up, at those rallies against political rival Hilary Clinton. And there was one point in that campaign where he of told the crowd to stop. He said the next day to the press, see, I don t want this. And then two days later, he was back in front of another crowd and he basically said, yes, have at it. He didn t really mean it. It seems like that might be a repeat to that. Trump’s goal, at the rally, seemed to be to make his supporters believe that they are the hated ones. He told them that Ocasio-Cortez saw them as “garbage,” and tacitly compared her to Hillary Clinton. (“Remember ‘deplorables’?”) Lock Her Up, Send Her Back—the resentments begin to blur.

Brut.