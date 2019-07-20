Trump Won’t Stop Angry Chanting at Rallies
"Send her back!" "Lock her up!" "CNN sucks!" Clearly, stopping angry chanting about his rivals isn't the president's thing. 👇
Another day, another President Trump
President Trump never seems in a hurry to stop crowds at his rallies from angrily chanting. Just one day after claiming he was not happy with his supporters chanting, send her back, at that rally in Greenville, North Carolina in July 2019. President Trump seems to be already walking back that attempt to disavow. “You know what I
m unhappy with? Im unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can hate our country. I
m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can say anti-Semitic things. Thats what I`m unhappy with.”
Just minutes into his rally speech at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Trump referred to his 2015 campaign announcement as “a defining moment in America history,” adding to “ask them right there” as he pointed to the media covering the event. The crowd then chanted “CNN sucks,” a line that has become a staple at Trump campaign events, before Trump said that “there is a lot of fake news back there” and that the “amount of press we have tonight reminds me of the Academy Awards before it went political and their ratings went down the tubes.”
Trump had a similar chant in 2016 when he was a candidate, lock her up, at those rallies against political rival Hilary Clinton. And there was one point in that campaign where he of told the crowd to stop. He said the next day to the press, see, I don
t want this. And then two days later, he was back in front of another crowd and he basically said, yes, have at it. He didnt really mean it. It seems like that might be a repeat to that. Trump’s goal, at the rally, seemed to be to make his supporters believe that they are the hated ones. He told them that Ocasio-Cortez saw them as “garbage,” and tacitly compared her to Hillary Clinton. (“Remember ‘deplorables’?”) Lock Her Up, Send Her Back—the resentments begin to blur.
180 comments
Charles T.07/31/2019 22:01
Smartest president ever! Easy press, easy re-election.
Kenton Y.07/31/2019 20:03
L.p.
Jeff R.07/31/2019 19:19
Trump 2020
Connie N.07/31/2019 17:00
Lock him up
Yafa M.07/31/2019 16:46
GOD bless Donald Tramp Amen.
Maria I.07/31/2019 13:41
Crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy crazy
Ken C.07/31/2019 13:00
Lock him up
Hasan K.07/31/2019 11:02
What a bunch of Idots
Roperto A.07/31/2019 03:54
Tremendas consecuencias van apagar de Lante de Dios ya que destruyeron el mundo crasion de Dios no criminales no terroristas Granda pecado de todos los idólatras de nosotros apocalípticos ambres pestes y las bierras
Nelda N.07/31/2019 00:43
It may not be POLITICALLY CORRECT, BUT WE TRUE AMERICA PATRIOTS HAVE HAD ENOUGH! Time for us to step up and stop letting the liberals get by with MURDER!
Gordon C.07/31/2019 00:24
Trump 2020 CNN sucks fake news Hillary needs to be put in jail Omar needs to get sent out Cortez needs to be booted out
Michael L.07/30/2019 21:26
Lock him up already
Jovin W.07/30/2019 19:08
Dumpster juice 🤢
Tylor C.07/30/2019 15:49
TRUMP 2020
Yvie L.07/30/2019 13:00
Lock him up
James E.07/30/2019 02:41
Liar liar liar.
Ed G.07/30/2019 02:38
The biggest idiot ignorant on earth....this isn’t the way a President should act.
Troy U.07/30/2019 02:17
Yeah right
Carlos G.07/30/2019 01:46
IMPECHEMENT] TO THE. RACIS
Nic T.07/30/2019 01:22
Why is Facebook showing me this paid for propaganda ad? Is this China or Russia